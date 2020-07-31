Manchester United draw closer to agreeing Jadon Sancho deal

Manchester United have reportedly moved closer to signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer with the Bundesliga club coming to the conclusion that their fee for the player may not be met in one lump sum with an initial fee payable then instalments and add-ons to be included. It is the best deal they are going to get this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, which is still causing problems for world football this summer.

It has been suggested that an initial £60 million fee could be paid for the player with a number of instalments to be paid and of course add-on clauses to be included. United opted for this kind of deal when they signed Bruno Fernandes in January which could see a further £9 million paid for the player this summer on completion of 20 appearances for the club and United qualifying for the UEFA Champions League after finishing third in the Premier League.

These reports come from the Independent. It is stated that the incentivised fees could see the deal rise to over £100 million this summer, which is around the figure that Dortmund wanted to receive for the player this summer. United seem to be the only club that could afford this figure with no other clubs coming forward and staking their claim for the England winger, who is tipped to become something big in football during his career, which is still ahead of him considering he’s only 20.

Sancho cost Dortmund just £7 million in the summer of 2017 so they will make some return on their initial investment, which is something the club could become proud of. During the past season, Sancho made a total of 44 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals and 20 assists, meaning he contributes to a goalscoring action every 0.90 matches, based on the 2019/20 season. The player is contracted to the Germany club until the summer of 2022, which is why the club will call the shots this summer.

During his time at the Bundesliga club, Sancho has played 99 times, scoring 34 goals and 43 assists, meaning his total goal contribution at the club, playing in the first team is a goal or assist every 0.78 matches, which is a great statistic. If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets his man this summer, United will be ready to go next season. It has been a long time since the right-wing position has been strengthened and with the rise of Mason Greenwood, the position will be pretty strong for the future.

It could well be an exciting summer for United. There are many players being linked to the club so far this summer but Sancho will be the one with the most interest paid so far this summer. United will have a deadline to get the signing completed as the German club would like to have the player’s future resolved before they head to their summer training camp early next month which will give United fewer than ten days to get the deal completed. Can United do it? Hopefully they can.

Written by John Walker

