Manchester United eye swoop for Uruguayan Facundo Pellistri trained by Diego Forlan – reports

Manchester United are apparently plotting a transfer swoop for Penarol’s Uruguayan teenage star Facundo Pellistri, according to reports. The 18-year-old is vastly becoming a hot prospect in South America, starring in Uruguay on the wing, which is a position that United need to concentrate on signing a player for this summer.

Former United striker, Diego Forlan is the manager of boyhood club Penarol and has been since December 2019. It has been suggested by The Athletic that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will speak to his former teammate for advice on the 18-year-old ahead of launching a potential swoop for the teenager as soon as the transfer window opens this summer.

It is reported that Penarol know that they will find it hard to keep hold of Pellistri this summer and he has a £10 million release clause as part of his contract. It is also stated that Real Madrid and Manchester City could increase the competition for the player with both clubs recently having an eye for the player. United could be onto something here.

Pellistri has not yet made his international debut for his country but the player holds a Spanish passport and speaks English which would ensure a smooth transition to Europe, should that opportunity arise this summer or beyond. His current contract with Penarol will expire in the summer of 2022 after signing a contract extension back in February 2020.

The player is said to be happy at Penarol but if Solskjaer received a glowing report on the player and the trajectory of his career, which will need to be on the up to end up playing for a club such as United, he could be on the way to pastures new. Solskjaer, speaking about new signings, seemingly playing down big signings, recently said:

“You have a certain DNA and identity when you play for Man United or work for Man United, it doesn’t matter if you’re in the canteen or laundry or in admin or on the pitch, you’ve got to be a certain type of character for me. “I’m very old school in my values. I’m not going to rant and rave. I’d rather open the door or close the door. Either in or out. “Players who want to sign if they don’t feel right as a person you close the door, players who are inside who don’t feel right and don’t want to contribute to the team ethos and have the betterment of the team at heart then you open the door and let them leave. “It’s a constant process. Whatever you do every day, that will decide if you’re going to be part of Man United or not. “I hope and believe I will always stay true to my principles and values of that.”

This season, playing for Penarol in the Primera División Apertura and the Libertadoresm Pellistri has made just five appearances and is yet to score a single goal, already assisting once. During his time at Penarol, the 18-year-old has played 25 times, scoring one goal and three assists, so has a way to go during his career. United could do worse this summer and there is an unknown factor in signing players like Pellistri, which is exciting. Perhaps Solskjaer might conduct some interesting business.

