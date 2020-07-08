Manchester United eyeing shock move for Thiago Alcantara as Liverpool stall on potential deal – reports

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea are apparently interested in hijacking Liverpool’s move for Bayern Munich and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer, according to reports. It is probably nothing, rather than something as the mainstream media like to link other clubs with a player who could be on his way elsewhere.

It is something that we have seen before time and time again, it creates another story further down the line that talks about how these clubs has missed out on a player that they may not have actually been interested in signing. It is suggested the the Premier League champions have agreed personal terms with the midfielder, with the deal seemingly stalled.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, who has not exactly been Mr Reliable of late has suggested that Liverpool could actually miss out on the player as they do not want to splash the cash this summer, which seems pretty strange as you would expect them to build upon their first league title in 30 years ready to defend that title next season?

During a Q&A on his YouTube channel, Balague revealed interest from both United and Arsenal with The Athletic’s David Ornstein also hinting that Chelsea could reignite their interest in the Spanish midfielder, 29, this summer. Bayern Munich Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed Alcantara wants to leave the club this summer, saying:

“He’s a great guy on and off the pitch. We negotiated with him and met all of his wishes. But Thiago Alcantara wants to leave.”

The Bundesliga champions would rather sell the player this summer that see hims leave the club as a free agent next summer, which could easily be the case, therefore they are not standing in his way. In 36 appearances for the German club this season, Thiago has scored three goals, assisting two more, which may not be great but he offers ability in the midfield.

In total, during his time at Bayern, Thiago has scored 31 goals and 37 assists in 231 appearances, playing as a central attacking midfielder, as a central midfielder and even as a defensive midfielder. He could offer a lot of depth for United, who will be seeking to find a player to take the strain off Nemanja Matic, who signed a new contract at the club this week.

Late last month is was revealed that Thiago, who was seemingly on United’s radar during the ill-fated David Moyes era, which lasted just nine months or so. The player was heavily linked to the Old Trafford club with rumours rife about the club close to signing there player. However, he signed for Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich instead.

It was reported that Thiago begged United to sign him, which seems ludicrous at the time with United struggling to sign players, chasing Cesc Fabregas and failing to sign the player, who at the time did not want to leave Barcelona. United then signed Marouane Fellaini, on deadline day for £27.5 million, around £4 million more than they could have paid earlier that summer.

It was a poor time to be a United supporter with Moyes seemingly out of his depth and struggling to bring any names into the club. United did add some midfield magic in January 2014, signing Juan Mata from Chelsea and it seemed to be a Sir Alex Ferguson signing more than a Moyes signing. It is said that Thiago is still keen to sign for United. I guess we shall see if that is true, and if United are interested in him.

