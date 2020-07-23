Menu

Manchester United face anxious wait over Jadon Sancho summer pursuit

July 23, 2020

Manchester United are reportedly confident that their summer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho will be a success but they face an anxious wait according to reports by The Mirror. The 20-year-old winger is the number one transfer target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer. It is suggested that Dortmund feel that this summer is the best time to sell the England winger and are resigned to losing the player this summer, which is good news for United, if true.

It has been reported in The Independent that Dortmund will sell Sancho this summer as long as United meet their asking price for the player, which is in the region of £100 million, depending on which newspaper you believe. United would need to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season if they are to complete the signing of Sancho, which means they must beat Leicester City on Sunday to guarantee that, although they could scrape through with a point from that match.

United still have another way into the Champions League by winning the UEFA Europa League this season, which will be a slog but still a possibility, as long as United turn up to their matches. which is something that has been lacking recently. Solskjaer will be seeking to get the best from his players ahead of the Leicester match on Sunday which will guarantee United Champions League football with a victory which could also see them finish third in the Premier League.

United are currently crying out for a player like Sancho in the team this season with the lack of goals coming in the last few matches. With a player like Sancho, 20, in the team it could give United a new attacking dimension which would not only raise the profile of the club but the player too. A club like United could have great prospects for Sancho in terms of merchandising, marketing and other things, especially playing in Europe’s elite competition.

If United’s players want to be playing against the best teams in Europa next season they will need to play out of their skins on Sunday to achieve what they need to achieve at the earliest opportunity and a win against Leicester will do that on Sunday which might give United what they need in order to get a deal done with Dortmund for Sancho at the earliest opportunity being that there is seemingly a deadline to sign the player as they do not want to sell him after the new Bundesliga season starts.

This season at Dortmund, in 44 appearances for the club, Sancho scored 20 goals and 20 assists which means he has contributed to a goal every 0.90 matches which is a great goal and assist ratio for the player. With United’s front three; Anthony Martial (22 goals, 10 assists), Marcus Rashford (22 goals, 10 assists), and Mason Greenwood (17 goals, five assists) contributing 61 goals and 25 assists between them, if Sancho was able to replicate his form this season at United, should they sign him, they will be some attacking outlet next season and beyond.

Written by John Walker

Dean Henderson is better than David De Gea says former Manchester United manager

About the author

John Walker

I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Sir Alex Ferguson was an inspirati

more by this author

Other news you may also like

The Chosen One: Where did it go wrong for David Moyes?

First TeamHistoryManagersOpinion 0
June 2, 2018

On the 9th May 2013, David Moyes was announced by Manchester United as their new manager; the man to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson. To a mixture of fanfare and confusion, man… Read more

Sack Jose Mourinho? There is too much talk of that and not enough support of the players and the manager…

FeatureFirst TeamManagersOpinion 0
March 20, 2018

Manchester United may not be having the season you expected. Jose Mourinho has always won the league title in his second season at a club. This will be the first time tha… Read more

Teenage star still undecided on where his future will lie this summer but meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson could swing it – reports

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
May 2, 2020

Manchester United have, as yet, been unable to get a deal struck for 16-year-old Jude Bellingham who has been linked to the Premier League giants for almost a year. In t… Read more

Report: Carrick earns United a late 2-2 draw at Old Trafford

First TeamManagersMatch ReportsOpinion 0
June 4, 2017

Manchester United’s 2008 side led by Sir Alex Ferguson in front of 70,027 supporters at Old Trafford against a Michael Carrick All-Stars side, drawing 2-2 with goal… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: