Manchester United face anxious wait over Jadon Sancho summer pursuit

Manchester United are reportedly confident that their summer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho will be a success but they face an anxious wait according to reports by The Mirror. The 20-year-old winger is the number one transfer target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer. It is suggested that Dortmund feel that this summer is the best time to sell the England winger and are resigned to losing the player this summer, which is good news for United, if true.

It has been reported in The Independent that Dortmund will sell Sancho this summer as long as United meet their asking price for the player, which is in the region of £100 million, depending on which newspaper you believe. United would need to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season if they are to complete the signing of Sancho, which means they must beat Leicester City on Sunday to guarantee that, although they could scrape through with a point from that match.

United still have another way into the Champions League by winning the UEFA Europa League this season, which will be a slog but still a possibility, as long as United turn up to their matches. which is something that has been lacking recently. Solskjaer will be seeking to get the best from his players ahead of the Leicester match on Sunday which will guarantee United Champions League football with a victory which could also see them finish third in the Premier League.

United are currently crying out for a player like Sancho in the team this season with the lack of goals coming in the last few matches. With a player like Sancho, 20, in the team it could give United a new attacking dimension which would not only raise the profile of the club but the player too. A club like United could have great prospects for Sancho in terms of merchandising, marketing and other things, especially playing in Europe’s elite competition.

If United’s players want to be playing against the best teams in Europa next season they will need to play out of their skins on Sunday to achieve what they need to achieve at the earliest opportunity and a win against Leicester will do that on Sunday which might give United what they need in order to get a deal done with Dortmund for Sancho at the earliest opportunity being that there is seemingly a deadline to sign the player as they do not want to sell him after the new Bundesliga season starts.

This season at Dortmund, in 44 appearances for the club, Sancho scored 20 goals and 20 assists which means he has contributed to a goal every 0.90 matches which is a great goal and assist ratio for the player. With United’s front three; Anthony Martial (22 goals, 10 assists), Marcus Rashford (22 goals, 10 assists), and Mason Greenwood (17 goals, five assists) contributing 61 goals and 25 assists between them, if Sancho was able to replicate his form this season at United, should they sign him, they will be some attacking outlet next season and beyond.

Written by John Walker

