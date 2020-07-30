Manchester United goalkeeper wants showdown talks over future at the club

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero wants to hold showdown talks with the Old Trafford club over his future there, according to The Sun. Dean Henderson could well be heading back to the Theatre of Dreams this summer, despite reports which link him to Sheffield United for another season on loan. However, the Argentinian goalkeeper has just 12 months remaining on his contract and will be annoyed that David De Gea was not dropped after a period of poor form leading up to and during the Emirates FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

Romero does have the option of a further year to be added to his contract, so United will not be losing the goalkeeper this summer, unless he wants to leave. He has been linked to Leeds United, who will be returning to the Premier League next season after 16 years out of the top flight of English football. The 33-year-old did not feature for the club in the Premier League this season, only featuring in the cup competitions but was dropped at the semi-final stage against Chelsea, despite having a better record in goal that De Gea this season, playing fewer matches of course.

The goalkeeper will be keen to leave the club if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer states that he has little to offer the club as a first team player. It is likely that he will play in the latter stages of the UEFA Europa League which returns next month with United having to tie up the round of 16 stage of the competition after beating LASK 5-0 in the first leg, welcoming the Austrian side to the Theatre of Dreams next Wednesday. Whether Romero plays after that remains to be seen as the rest of the knockout stage will be one match, rather that two legs all the way to the final.

Romero has been at the Old Trafford club for five years and was signed by Louis van Gaal during the summer of 2015, arriving as a free agent from Sampdoria. This season, Romero has made a total of 15 appearances, conceding four goals and keeping 11 clean sheets. During his time at United, Romero has made 59 appearances for the club, conceding 26 goals and keeping 38 clean sheets. He is one of, if not the best second choice goalkeeper in the Premier League, despite making seven appearances in the league.

Looking at the number of goalkeepers at the club right now, if Henderson decides to stay at United and fight it out to become the number one goalkeeper, Romero will likely move to third choice at the club, replacing Lee Grant, who will become the fourth choice goalkeeper, having another year left on his contract at the club. It will not be a predicament that the Argentinian will be seeking to be in and might decide to weigh up his options this summer, leaving United after five years.

That said, it is likely that Henderson will spend another season on loan at Sheffield United, a club he has done well at, rising up from the Championship and playing well in his first season in the Premier League. This would leave things as they are and might placate Romero during his final season at the club, which might end up being his penultimate if United decide to extend his contract with the extra year agreed during his last contract renewal. You can understand why the player is seeking talks as he will need to know where his future lies.

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...