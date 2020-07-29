Manchester United ‘growing increasingly confident’ of Jadon Sancho deal; amid other reports

Manchester United are growing increasingly confident that a deal for Jadon Sancho can be done with Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Sky Sports. The report also states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s has cooled interest on Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish. Discussions for Sancho, 20 are said to revolve around the transfer fee and the structure of the payments and that personal terms with the player do not seem to be a problem.

This all seems very positive. However, Sky Sports have not been the most reliable authority when it comes to transfers. It is suggested that Dortmund are holding out for €120 million for the 20-year-old, which is around £109 million. This would be a new transfer record for the Old Trafford club, some £20 million more than what the club spent on Paul Pogba four years ago. It is said that United do not want to go that high to sign the player this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

United and probably every club around the world has taken a financial hit because of the pandemic which has affected the financial might of many clubs including United. Matchday revenue has decreased because the game has been played with no supporters in stadiums and until that changes, clubs will be haemorrhaging money, which is not a good sign. However, the Bundesliga club hold the key in a deal being done, which is something that could happen.

It is stated that Dortmund would like to get €100 million (£90.5 million) as an immediate payment for Sancho this summer with any suitor of the player given a deadline of the 10 August 2020 to get a deal done, which is the date the squad will return to the club for pre-season training, which will also give the club time to find a replacement for the player. Sky Sports suggest that Lille forward Jonathan Ikone is a potential replacement with the player valued €50 million (£42.25 million).

Despote reports the other day which suggested United had an £89 million bid for Sancho rejected, it has been stated that United have not yet placed for the player but that they are the only club, so far, to have lodged official contact with the German club, which looks promising. There will be a lot for United to do in order to sort out a deal and time is not on their hands. I would imagine that Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice-chairman, would need to be at the top of his game to get something done in time and personally, I don’t have much confidence in that happening.

During the course of the 2019/20 season, which was delayed for around three months because of the coronavirus pandemic, Sancho made a total of 44 appearances for his club, playing in the Bundesliga, the UEFA Champions League, the DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup. He scored 20 goals and 40 assists, meaning he had a goal involvement of 0.90, which is almost a goal of assist in every match he played. With the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scoring 61 goals and 26 assists so far this season, the addition of Sancho could make United a team that scores far more goals.

Sancho is the most talked about name so far this summer and there are many reports stating things about what could and could not happen this summer. German publication Kicker has suggested that the England winger would prefer to sign for Liverpool due to an ‘increased likelihood of winning a Premier League title with Jurgen Klopp’s side’, which was reported by the Daily Mail. Whilst this would seem to be something special for Liverpool supporters, who seem to think they are the best thing since sliced bread this season, even with players claiming a Premier League and Champions League double this season, paraded with both trophies, one of which was won last season – small time.

Now, I like to think about things and come to a conclusion as to why it might have been said. As far as we know, Sancho has not said anything about the club he would leave Dortmund for, so where did this come from? Like most things in the media these days, these things are classed as rumours. One thing about rumours are that they might not be true. To the Liverpool fans reading this, you will probably try to make out that I am just trying to deflect the truth, however, can you provide proof that this ‘rumour’ is in fact corroborable with any facts to allow a confirmation to be made? My reckoning on this is why would a talented player say anything like this. Liverpool have just won their first league title in 30 years.

Granted they have improved and won the league at a canter but one title in 30 years hardly suggests that they will continue winning the title for ten years or more. The same could be said for United if they win their first league title in eight years next season. If a player thought it was easier to win the title at a club that has just won a league title, it can be seen as the player insulting themselves and their talent. Surely, a top class player would be able to make a difference at many clubs. United is a team in transition and with a set plan to overturn their recent regression. A player like Sancho could be the difference, therefore making it just as easy to win a league title with United as it would be with Liverpool. Sometimes people say things and write things that don’t have logic applied. This is why things are classed as rumour.

Written by John Walker

