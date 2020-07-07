Manchester United handed Jadon Sancho deadline giving them until 10 August to sign the player or forget it – reports

Borussia Dortmund have warned Manchester United regarding Jadon Sancho this summer, suggesting that the Old Trafford club sign the England winger before the 10 August or forget signing him this summer. The Bundesliga club are not interested in getting embroiled in a summer transfer saga, which is something nobody else would want either.

It is suggested that United wold now have to pay £108 million to sign the winger this summer, but that fee in the newspapers seems to change too regularly, so I will wait and see what happens regarding that as it is a fee that is changing too often, rising to £117 million and now to this figure. It is like nobody really knows much at all – that would be right.

It is also stated that Dortmund feel that constant transfer speculation related to the 20-year-old could have a negative impact on the squad as the club will need time to bring in s replacement, hence why they want the matter solved before the new Bundesliga season starts, which is something that everyone will understand.

Sancho is obviously United’s number one proiority this summer, in terms of incoming players and rightly so as he could be a brilliant player for the club and solve so many problems at the club in terms of attacking ability and the elephant in the room that is the problem on the right-wing. However, Mason Greenwood is doing well there right now.

German news source Bild state that Dortmund are holding all the cards by setting a deadline, putting pressure on United to make a decision, which over the recent summer transfer windows have seemingly dragged on for much of the summer, in the cases of big money transfers with Harry Maguire the one being dragged out last summer.

United will now know the price they will need to pay for the winger and a date in which they need to state their intentions by. It might give the a week or two to negotiate with the German club then see if they can find a replacement, before coming back to the Germans with their tail between their legs and paying the fee for the player, which is what they should do.

The transfer window this summer has been delayed with it unlikely to open before the final Premier League matches of the season are played on Sunday 26 July 2020. The window normally opens when the domestic season has been completed, although the Emirates FA Cup final and both the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League will not have been completed by then.

It has been alleged in the past week that United have secured personal terms with Sancho, which if true must be with the knowledge of Borussia Dortmund as I doubt they would let United speak to the player if there is no intention of the club meeting the asking price for the player. The only other suggestion is that this is not quite true.

It was suggested that Sancho could start at £140,000 per week at United during a five-year contract, earning towards £200,000 per week during the course of that contract. The fact that he would be playing in England again could be a bonus, especially that he would be back in Manchester, a city whereby he came through academy football, albeit at Manchester City. Playing against them again could be fun for him. We shall see what happens this summer.

