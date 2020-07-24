Manchester United hold transfer talks with Bayern Munich over French winger

Manchester United are reported interested in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, according to reports by The Sun. It is suggested that Coman could be an alternative to Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who could cost United more than £100 million this summer with the Bundesliga club not seeking to lower their valuation of the player, not even because of the coronavirus pandemic. With Leroy Sane signing for Bayern, the Frenchman could be out of the picture at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is intent on bettering his attacking line this summer with Sancho the preferred option but if that does not happen, he could find other players to do a similar job. It is reported by The Sun that Coman could be either a permanent signing or a loan option for the Old Trafford club. The Athletic have made the suggestion that United have already held talks with Bayern over the availability of Coman this summer, which is positive if true. It could also suggest that United see difficulty in signing Sancho.

If United ended up signing Coman on loan, it would suggest that Solskjaer has not given up hope on signing Sancho and could make the move next summer, which might be a better time because of the coronavirus pandemic ruining chances this summer, if that is the case. It is said that Solskjaer has scored Coman and that he could be seen as a player who would add a different dimension to the team, which is what we all want this summer. They even say the player is keen to make the move.

Since coming through the youth ranks into a first team environment, Coman has won a league title every season – eight seasons, also winning ten domestic cups. A player with a winning mentality could be good for United, especially as they want to challenge for the Premier League title and more next season, which means they will need to get early at it to take on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, who seem to be the leaders in the Premier League at this moment in time.

Coman has played for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich. In Paris, he won two Ligue 1 titles, one Coupe de la Ligue and one Trophée des Champions. At Juventus, the 24-year-old won two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa Italiana. Since signing for Bayern, which is where his trophies have come thick and fast, the Frenchman has won five Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal’s and one DFL Supercup. This season, in 35 appearances for Bayern, Coman has scored seven goals and seven assists. Which would be well received at United.

During his career, Coman has made a total of 190 appearances, scoring 34 goals and 37 assists. At PSG, the Frenchman made four appearances, scoring no goals or assists. At Juventus, where he played with Paul Pogba, also for his country, he made 22 appearances, scoring one goal and two assists. It is at Bayern where he has played most of his football, making 158 appearances and scoring 32 goals and 35 assists. It might not seem much and he is certainly not in the same category as Sancho, but he could be a player that gets United kicking in the right direction, if the interest and the reports here are in fact true.

Written by John Walker

