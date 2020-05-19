Manchester United in four team race to sign Kai Havertz this summer – reports

Manchester United will reportedly join Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in a bid to sign 20-year-old German sensation Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. Before the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football, the attacking midfielder was valued at around £100 million. Leverkusen are said to want to cash in this summer.

It is suggested that Bayern want to build their team around Havertz in the future, so unless the player specifically wants to leave Germany, the Premier League trio might me disappointed. Some think a deal between the two German clubs has already been done with the player destined to move to the Bavarian club.

The Bundesliga returned this weekend and Bayer Leverkusen played their match on Monday evening, beating Werder Breman 4-1 with the 20-year-old scoring two goals in the victory, which kept them in fifth place in the league, fortifying their position. Havertz is certainly going to be some player in the future, which is why so many teams have an interest.

This season for Leverkusen, the 20-year-old has made a total of 35 appearances, playing in the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal, the UEFA Champions League and the Europe League, scoring 12 goals and eight assists, spending 3,010 minutes on the pitch. Being involved in 20 goals at his age, in one season is admirable.

Havertz has been named as the best young talent in Germany since Michael Ballack, which is some achievement and something that will get many clubs interested in him, if they can afford him. Havertz last signed a contract in the summer of 2017, which expires in the summer of 2022, giving the player two more years at the club.

This could be why Leverkusen will try to cash in on the player this summer, as the club is unlikely to move forward and challenge Bayern for the Bundesliga title, nor win the Champions League, which is something the player could do at the German rivals, or at one of the other three clubs who hold an interest in him this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been linked with a number of players this summer with Jadon Sancho being the clubs number one target for the right-wing position. Havertz could be another option for United, should they not get anywhere with Borussia Dortmund for Sancho, who has been tipped for the Ballon d’Or by Owen Hargreaves.

United will need to remain competitive in the transfer market despite the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring that the manager is able to get rid of the players he wants to remove from the club and bring in players for the positions that need to be reinforced, the right-wing especially. Havertz has played a different role at Leverkusen this season though.

The 20-year-old is predominantly playing in the central attacking midfield role this season, making 18 appearances from the position, scoring three goals and two assists. He has also played on the right-wing ten times, scoring five goals and five assists, also playing as a centre-forward four time, scoring four goals and one assist.

