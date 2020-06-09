Manchester United in ‘pole position’ to sign Fiorentina winger for £60 million – reports

Manchester United are said to be in pole position to sign Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina this summer with the player said to be worth £60 million, according to reports. United have been linked to the player on numerous occasions with Chelsea also seemingly interested in signing the player this summer.

Chiesa was once linked to the club when Jose Mourinho was the manager, so this could well be a rumour coming from that era, rather this current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being interested in the player, but that is just a thought rather than a fact. Fiorentina’s president Rocco Commisso has stated £60 million will be the fee required to acquire the player.

Italian news outlet Quotidiano has reported that United were in pole position to sign the 22-year-old this summer, who this season, before the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football has made a total of 26 appearances, scoring seven goals and five assists. However, the winger has played more as a centre-forward this season.

United are said to be the only club interested in the player that are offering cash up-front in a possible deal, which is obviously what the Italian club, or any club for that matter would want. United need to find a way of improving the attack as the right-wing position is still a problem at the club with many players seemingly failing there over the years. Commisso said:

“Chiesa? As we Americans say, the grass is always greener on the other side. Federico knows what Fiorentina is, who I am and our fans and where we want to go. Going elsewhere would be a risk for him. “Chiesa must decide, and as I said, if he wants to leave, I’ll settle as long as the figure is right. How much is Lautaro’s release clause? €111 million? Well, I could take a million off Chiesa. No, I’m kidding. As long as the amount is right. “I’m thinking for the good of Fiorentina. If Chiesa wants to go, our priority will be to get the right financial compensation. “There are no vetoes for some teams. But right now, I have a splendid relationship with Federico and his father. There is a positive climate that should not be altered.”

It is a good thing that Chiesa can play on the right-wing, the left-wing and as a centre-forward – this adds something for Solskjaer, who will have Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo and Mason Greenwood as their main attacking players, but support is needed to get the best out fo the team and get them challenging for the Premier League title again.

