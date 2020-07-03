Manchester United in talks to sell Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan for £18 million – reports

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in making Alexis Sanchez’s loan spell at the club permanent, offering to pay £18 million to Manchester United for the Chilean forward. If this is true, it could be good for United to offload the player from the squad, also getting rid of his staggering wages, which were a mistake to agree back in January 2018.

Goal have suggested that Inter manager Antonio Conte has been impressed with the former Arsenal forward this season, despite him being sidelined with an injury for a large proportion of the season. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems interested in offloading the player this summer, so this could work for both clubs.

Recently, it was confirmed that Sanchez would remain at the San Siro until the first week in August, play8ing the remainder of the Serie A season and the remaining match in the round of 16 stage in the UEFA Europa League. However, the player, like Chris Smalling, will not be staying at the club any longer this season.

The Chilean offered little to United in 18 months at the club before being loaned out and seemed to struggle with injury and form on more than one occasion. Jose Moutinho did not utilise the player much and Solskjaer seemed to use him less than hie predecessor, which suggests that the Norwegian did not want the player at the club.

It has been suggested that there was a gentlemen’s agreement between United and Inter that the Italian club would purchase the player at the end of his loan spell for a fee in the region of £23 million. If this is true, United should ensure it happens. Of course, the player would need to agree to tear up his contract at the club.

If United do sell the player, he would be eligible to receive wages up until the end of his contract at the club, meaning that the fee United eventually received for the player might have to be used to supplement his wages. This is something that the clubs executive vice-chairman caused by agreeing to such a high wage for the player, which is obscene based on what he failed to achieve at the club.

Like this: Like Loading...