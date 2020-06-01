Manchester United in tussle with Arsenal for Napoli’s Polish striker – reports

It is being reported that Napoli and Poland striker, Arkadiusz Milik is set to leave the Italian club this summer which has seemingly put a number of Premier League clubs on alert, according to the reports. The Poland international is contracted at the club until the summer of 2021, so perhaps this is the player trying to get a new contract?

The Pole has made a total of 22 appearances in Gennaro Gattuso’s team this season, scoring 12 goals in total before the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football. It is expected that the Serie A will target a return to action on the 13 June, with the Bundesliga already back in Germany, and the Premier League and La Liga planning to resume.

It is stated that the 26-year-old appears unlikely to renew his contract at the Italian club this summer, forcing them to sell him this summer or lose him as a free agent in a year’s time. Juventus are believed to hold an interest in the player, despite having little money and still wanting new additions, it seems strange they still expect to compete in the market.

Napoli valie the player at £45 million for overseas clubs and so not to strengthen Juventus this summer, or whenever the player actually leaves the club, Napoli would lower their valuation of the player, presumably creating a market for a bargain the summer, at least for clubs interested in the striker. Arsenal ate the frontrunners, according to La Repubblica.

That would seem right, give the fact that United extended the loan spell of Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo this weekend, not only keeping the player for the remainder of the rescheduled Premier League season, but until the 31 January 2021, meaning the club are not restricted to signing a new striker this summer, now able to wait until January.

The financial market because of the coronavirus pandemic might change considerably by the start of 2021, especially if there is a not a second wave of the disease in Europe, which is something that we all hope for. Supporters might be able to once again watch live football in stadiums closer to this time, giving clubs a financial boost.

It is stated that United are admirers of the Poland international but with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Ighalo and Mason Greenwood in attacking ranks, it is unlikely that manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will spend money this summer that could be spent in other departments – right-wing for instance, which really needs addressing.

Arsenal would be a club more likely to sign the Pole, especially given the fact that the club could sell both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette this summer, giving them a real need for a player like Milik. Solskjaer will need to bring in a new striker at some point but with Ighalo’s extension, the urgency has now gone.

United have been linked with Moussa Dembele of Lyon, who could leave the club this summer, meaning United could miss out, unless they do a deal which would see the player remain at Lyon until January with United buying the player then, which will be important considering the fact Ighalo will leave the club at the end of that month.

