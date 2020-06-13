Menu

Manchester United interested in Ciro Immobile in bid to find replacement for Romelu Lukaku – reports

June 13, 2020

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have found a replacement for Romelu Lukaku nearly a year after the Belgian striker left the Old Trafford club. Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is reportedly now on United’s radar despite securing Odion Ighalo for the remainder of the 2019/20 season and up until the end of January 2021.

Lukaku left the Old Trafford club last summer after a two-year stay at the club with Inter Milan signing the player for £76.5 million. Last summer though, Solskjaer decided not to pursue a replacement for the player, needing to delve into the transfer market, albeit a loan, for a striker after a long-term injury to Marcus Rashford.

Italian news source Calciomercato has reported that Solskjaer now sees Immobile as the perfect replacement for Lukaku and that the 30-year-old has been complimented by United’s reported interest, leading to a suggestion that he is open to a move to the Theatre of Dreams. Now, Immobile is not the first striker to be linked and won’t be the last.

This season, Immobile has played 33 times for Lazio, albeit before the coronavirus pandemic caused world football to be suspended, scoring 30 goals and seven assists in all competitions. Serie A is returning this month with the Coppa Italia resuming this week. Immobile has a contract at Lazio which expires in the summer of 2023.

In the absence of Lukaku this season, Anthony Martial has been the main striker at the club, also getting his former number nine shirt back. The Frenchman has scored 16 goals and five assists in 34 appearances this season, with a return to action on Friday with United travelling to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Martial needed support after blowing both hot and cold this season and with Rashford’s injury, got that in Ighalo, who will play half of next season at the club too. Immobile is a good striker but is he the player that Solskjaer needs? He’s not young but has experience, which could help Martial, Rashford and Mason Greenwood, which would be a bonus.

Manchester United legend sets out expectations with Premier League return days away

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Paul Pogba to be back to face Chelsea on Sunday, here’s hoping…

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
November 2, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho gave an injury update during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on S… Read more

Preview: Manchester United to beat Wolves with pace, determination and devastating play

FeatureFirst TeamManagersMatch PreviewsOpinion 0
August 17, 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers -v- Manchester United Premier League Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton Monday 19 August 2019, KO 20:00 BST Referee: Jon Moss Manches… Read more

Report: Romelu Lukaku fires Manchester United into the FA Cup quarter final

FeatureFirst TeamManagersMatch ReportsOpinion 0
February 17, 2018

Manchester United beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday evening. It was Romelu Lukaku who scored both goals – the first in the third minute … Read more

Kai Havertz open to Manchester United transfer as he hears club plans; player also urged to snub Red Devils – reports

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
June 12, 2020

Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz is apparently open to a switch to Manchester United this summer, although Chelsea are said to be in the lead to sign th… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: