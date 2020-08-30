Manchester United interested in signing Patson Daka from RB Salzburg after missing out on Erling Haaland

Manchester United could well be looking to sign a new striker this summer, although signing one in January would be far more realistic considering Odion Ighalo has had his loan spell extended until the end of January 2021. Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka, 21, would be a good option for United considering his ability and the fact that United missed out on Erling Haaland from the club earlier this year after he signed for Borussia Dortmund. Originally from Zambia, Daka is destined to become something.

United were hotly linked to Haaland for some time and failed to sign him from Molde for just £2.7 million in the summer of 2018, which would have been a great opportunity considering the talent of the lad. When United miss out on a player, ensuring they do not miss out on others wold be the right direction for the club. Daka could well be a second option to sign a special kind of player. Daka’s contract expires in the summer of 2024 after signing a new contract in December 2019.

During the 2019/20 season, which was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, Daka made a total of 45 appearances for his club, scoring 27 goals and 12 assists – 39 goal contributions in 45 appearances, a goal in every 0.86 matches. Daka recently played in a friendly against Premier League champions Liverpool, scoring twice against Jurgen Klopp’s side which resulted in a 2-2 draw in the match. Salzburg is the club that has helped to create Haaland, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino.

It is suggested that Liverpool hold some interest in Daka, and with United in the running too, which might be the case, it could be a good few options for the Zambian who could find his feet in the Premier League and become a world star in the game he loves. The player could cost upwards of £20 million, according to The Sun, which is a fee that both Liverpool and United would be able to pay and his wage demands would probably not be too spectacular at this moment in time, considering the league he would be coming from.

If United are actually interested in Daka this summer, they should be looking to make a move as quickly as possible as missing out on young talent seems to be a speciality when you factor in Haaland in the summer of 2018 but also the interest the club held in Moussa Dembele, who was leaving Fulham with the player signing for Celtic, then leaving the club for Lyon with United still seemingly interested in the player at this time. United should ensure that they make a move for Daka at the earliest opportunity or the story will end up being the same.

£20 million is pocket change for United and even if the player does not live to the expectations placed on him, they would still be able to make money back on him should he need to be sold on. United need to start taking more risks. In the case of Haaland, now at Dortmund the player could be worth well over £100 million for clubs interested in purchasing him. Imagine if United had signed the player in the summer of 2018 – they could have had a world star on their hands. Daka could follow in Haaland’s footsteps and I would sooner see that happen at United than at Liverpool.

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...