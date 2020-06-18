Menu

Manchester United join Arsenal in race to sign Cengiz Under from AS Roma – reports

June 18, 2020

Manchester United and Arsenal are apparently interested in AS Roma winger Cengiz Under, according to reports. It is suggested that the Turkish winger could be available for just £27 million this summer. Both United and Arsenal need to reinforce their attack and for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he could be a cut-price addition instead of Jadon Sancho.

The valuation of Borussia Dortmund’s winger will be £100 million, if not more this summer and the German club do not seem all that interested in reducing that, even with the coronavirus pandemic reducing the valuations of players all over the globe. I admire them for sticking to their guns, but if it was United doing that, there would be an uproar.

Italian news source Corriere dello Sport has reported that both United are the Gunners are interested in Under, reportedly for just £27 million this summer, which would be good business for both clubs, providing the player could cut it in the Premier League, which is unknown. United have been linked to many players already, so have some choices to make.

Roma signed Under, 22, from Basaksehir for just £12 million in 2017 with the player making just 20 appearances for the club this season, scoring three goals. That may not be seen as great by many but the player will be growing in stature at the club, but may also be out of favour considering the fact the club would be willing to sell him.

Since signing for Roma, Under has played a total of 85 times, scoring 17 goals and a further 12 assists. Sometimes, when clubs make under the radar signings, they have a 50/50 chance of working. Both United and Arsenal could do some good business in this regard but United supporters will always be seeking that marquee signing each summer, even now.

Daniel James arrived last summer for just £15 million from Swansea City. His season has not been the greatest but he has nearly matched, in one season, what Alexis Sanchez has offered United in 18 months, before his loan spell to Inter Milan. That would suggest that under the radar signings offer excitement in seeing a player grow.

Manchester United receive boost in race to sign Kalidou Koulibaly with Napoli likely to sell players this summer - reports Confirmed Starting XI: Martial, Rashford, James and Fernandes lead the line against Spurs; Pogba on the bench

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Bastian Schweinsteiger to start for Manchester United?

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
November 29, 2016

Bastian Schweinsteiger may start his first match of the 2016/17 season according to reports by Sky Sports. The German international was handed a shock lifeline into the f… Read more

Jack Grealish’s heart set on Manchester United move this summer; player will push for transfer – reports

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
June 14, 2020

Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish apparently has his heart set on a move to Manchester United this summer, according to reports. The Villa captain is one of… Read more

Chelsea distance themselves from Jadon Sancho due to belief that Manchester United will sign him – reports

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
June 10, 2020

Manchester United’s Premier League rivals, Chelsea are reportedly seeking other options than Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho this summer, a player they have… Read more

Northampton Town the destination for Regan Poole ahead of 2017/18 season

AcademyManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
July 7, 2017

Manchester United’s defender Regan Poole has moved to Northampton Town on loan for the entire 2017/18 season. The Welsh defender will spend the whole season playin… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: