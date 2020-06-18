Manchester United join Arsenal in race to sign Cengiz Under from AS Roma – reports

Manchester United and Arsenal are apparently interested in AS Roma winger Cengiz Under, according to reports. It is suggested that the Turkish winger could be available for just £27 million this summer. Both United and Arsenal need to reinforce their attack and for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he could be a cut-price addition instead of Jadon Sancho.

The valuation of Borussia Dortmund’s winger will be £100 million, if not more this summer and the German club do not seem all that interested in reducing that, even with the coronavirus pandemic reducing the valuations of players all over the globe. I admire them for sticking to their guns, but if it was United doing that, there would be an uproar.

Italian news source Corriere dello Sport has reported that both United are the Gunners are interested in Under, reportedly for just £27 million this summer, which would be good business for both clubs, providing the player could cut it in the Premier League, which is unknown. United have been linked to many players already, so have some choices to make.

Roma signed Under, 22, from Basaksehir for just £12 million in 2017 with the player making just 20 appearances for the club this season, scoring three goals. That may not be seen as great by many but the player will be growing in stature at the club, but may also be out of favour considering the fact the club would be willing to sell him.

Since signing for Roma, Under has played a total of 85 times, scoring 17 goals and a further 12 assists. Sometimes, when clubs make under the radar signings, they have a 50/50 chance of working. Both United and Arsenal could do some good business in this regard but United supporters will always be seeking that marquee signing each summer, even now.

Daniel James arrived last summer for just £15 million from Swansea City. His season has not been the greatest but he has nearly matched, in one season, what Alexis Sanchez has offered United in 18 months, before his loan spell to Inter Milan. That would suggest that under the radar signings offer excitement in seeing a player grow.

