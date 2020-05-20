Manchester United join city rivals in chase for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger – reports

Manchester United have reportedly been linked to Wolverhampton Wanderers winger, Adama Traore ahead of the summer transfer window opening, whenever that might be. They will most likely be joined by Liverpool, which could be a tough summer for the West Midlands club, who may have a number of stars linked to other clubs.

It is also stated that Manchester City and Bayern Munich have an interest in the talented 24-year-old winger, who is meeting his potential at the club this season. There was a high expectation from the player, who was part of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, not really hitting the high notes at the Catalan club.

Traore also played for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough before signing for Wolves, not really performing at either club during his time with them. It could be something that both regret with the Spanish-born winger starting to raise the bar on his performances, being a standout player at the club this season, the clubs second season back in the Premier League.

Traore has become a big game player at Wolves this season, scoring against the likes of City and Spurs, scoring three Premier League goals against Pep Guardiola’s side and one against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs. This season, the Spanish winger has made a total of 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and ten assists.

French news source, Le10Sport think that Wolves could have a huge task of keeping the player at the club this summer with Bayern Munich interested, should the club be open to selling the player, which will add the likes of City, United, and Liverpool all coming forward. The player will have a decision to make, should Wolves want to sell him.

Wolves, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo would reportedly want £70 million or more for the player, who signed from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018 for a reported £18 million fee. Arsenal and Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in the winger with the latter club not bothered about the player’s roots, which lay with rivals Barcelona.

Traore has predominantly played as a right-winger this season, making 28 appearances in the position, scoring three goals and five assists. He has also played as a right midfielder, making 12 appearances, scoring two goals and three assists. The 24-year-old has played on the left-wing twice (two assists) and as a centre-forward once (one goal).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be seeking to sign a right-winger this summer to give his attack a third dimension and something which has been needed at the club for many of the last seven years post-Sir Alex Ferguson. Traore’s agent, Rodri Baster, recently spoke to EFE about the player, who has become a beast, saying:

“With his age, conditions and the fact he’s a very appealing player, there would have been a market for him, no doubt about it. “We have to hope for the situation to normalise itself and hope that it won’t affect him this summer.”

United are currently linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who is supposedly the clubs number one target. Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz is another player linked to the club, giving Solskjaer some options, should the summer window not bring the fruits he desires at the club. Traore could be another option.

