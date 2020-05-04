Manchester United joined by Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Leicester City midfielder – reports

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, according to reports. The Foxes defensive midfielder is expected to be hot property this summer after another good season in the Premier League playing in Brendan Rodgers side.

It is not the first time that United have been linked to the Nigerian, who is one, if not the, best defensive midfielder in the Premier League. The 23-year-old will have spent two and a half seasons at Leicester when this season, which has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, eventually comes to an end.

During the 2019/20 season, Ndidi has played 29 times for Leicester, playing in the Premier League, the Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup. The Nigerian has scored two goals and one assist, all in the league, playing a total of 2,224 minutes of football. Leicester were third in the league at the time football was suspended, sitting five point clear of Chelsea.

His dominant displays in midfield for Leicester has left to reports suggesting that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would make a move for the Nigerian at the end of the season. This has also been backed as former United captain, Rio Ferdinand, urged Solskjaer to make a move the Ndidi so the player could add steel to his squad.

However, ESPN has reported that United’s interest in the player will be challenged with PSG now entering the race for the player. The Qatar-backed club who has been known to flaunt the cash is seeking a midfield enforcer this summer, which may give United a battle to win the race for the Nigerian, a player that would help complete this United squad.

The French champions have reported added Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko as potential targets this summer, should they not be able to sign Ndidi. Leicester have the player secured to a contract until the summer of 2024 after the player signed a new contract in the summer of 2018 – not long after he signed for the club.

Leicester signed £17 million Ndidi from Genk with the agreement coming in December 2016 and the player moving to Leicester as soon as the transfer window opened in January 2017. If they are to be interested in selling the player this summer, especially after United paid £80 million for Harry Maguire, a high fee will need to be paid for Ndidi.

It is reported that £45 million might seal the deal for the player this summer but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the value of players may decrease, however, with four years remaining on his contract, Leicester will hold all the cards. Ndidi recently stated his desire to remain at Leicester, which might be a blow for both United and PSG. He said:

“We are doing well and I am enjoying myself here. I still have a contract with Leicester. “I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I am doing okay here so no need to go anywhere.”

Leicester have done well this season but will need more reinforcement to take on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in a bid to win the Premier League for the second time in the clubs history. United, sitting in fifth place at the time the league was suspended have even more to do to gain ground on their rivals. Ndidi’s arrival could help them achieve that.

