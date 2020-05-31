Manchester United leading the race for £50 million Kai Havertz with Jadon Sancho on the radar too – reports

Manchester United are apparently leading the race for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz, labelled the next big thing in Germany, according to reports. It is stated that United think that Havertz, who turns 21 next week, is the all-round player the club wants for the future. It would seem he’s a player for now too, based on his current form.

United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is reportedly working on a swoop for Borussia Dortmund winger, Jadon Sancho the summer, despite the coronavirus pandemic threatening to cause devastation in club finances, with United already having lost £28 million. With Havertz, who was linked to the club last month, it could be a double Bundesliga raid.

It is suggested that United would like to proceed with a deal this summer as they recognise that the German internationals worth will only go up, so signing him this summer, as opposed to waiting, could save the club a lot of money. Common sense at last, if true. United are expected to initially offer £50 million for the player, raising it if needed.

In 38 appearances for Leverkusen this season, playing in the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League, the 20-year-old has scored 15 goals and eight assists, scoring five goals in his last four appearances since the league returned after being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is his form that seems to have caught United’s eye this season, and there is expected to be many other clubs in the hunt for the young attacking player. Havertz can play through the middle, which is where he has made most of his appearances, also playing on the right, where he has scored and assisted the most goals, also on the left.

To add a player like Havertz in the team, added to Jadon Sancho, who Solskjaer is also seeking to sign this summer, would give United a lot of creativity and a devastating attack to mount a challenge in the Premier League and hopefully put an end to seven years without challenging for a league title.

