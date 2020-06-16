Manchester United line up Leon Bailey as alternative to Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish – reports

Manchester United are apparently eyeing up a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey as a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish, according to reports. The 22-year-old is the latest winger to be linked to United, who are clearly seeking to add a player in that position this summer.

Sancho is expected to cost upwards of £100 million this summer with Grealish apparently around £75 million, which is going to be a huge chunk of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer budget this summer. Clubs all around the world have been hit financially with United already losing £28 million, and more as long as supporters are kept out of the game.

It is suggested that United are likely to turn their backs on Sancho and Grealish, which is something I find hard to believe at this moment in time as the club will not have tried to make a move yet, considering the Bundesliga is currently back in action with the Premier League due to return on Wednesday evening.

Bayer Leverkusen could be left reeling this summer as Kai Havertz is currently linked with an exit from the club with United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich apparently interested and now with Bailey being linked to United, it could be a hard summer for them, should they allow both players to leave the club.

This season, the Jamaican international has made a total of 27 appearances for the Bundesliga club, scoring seven goals and two assists, playing in the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. United could have competition for the winger though, which will probably scupper any potential deal.

Manchester City, who are likely to sell Leroy Sane this summer, with Bayern Munich interested in the player, will see Bailey as a natural replacement for the player. However, a ban from European competition next season, if their appeal is upheld, could see United ahead of them, if Solskjaer’s interest is concrete, of which it might not be.

