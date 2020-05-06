Manchester United linked with Aaron Ramsey as Juventus seek to re-sign Paul Pogba – reports

Manchester United have been linked with Aaron Ramsey as Juventus seek to look into the possibility of re-signing Paul Pogba this summer. Pogba wanted a new challenge last summer with United refusing to sell the French FIFA World Cup winning midfielder for anything less than £150 million. This summer could be a chance for Pogba to break away.

Of course, United, who have the player contracted for another year, also the fact there is the option of another that could be added to his contract, could well be the club with the most bargaining power this summer, even despite the coronavirus pandemic which has swept the world and cancelled all world football for the past two months.

Ramsey, 29, joined Juventus as a free agent last summer, walking away from Arsenal, a club he had spent the best part of 11 years playing for, despite loan spells away from the club when he was younger. The Welshman has not found his best form in Italy, making 24 appearances and scoring just four goals, assisting one more.

It seems like Juventus feel they are the biggest and best club in the world and can therefore pass on the players they no longer want, in order to upgrade them. Ramsey has been a good player throughout his career, scoring 65 goals and a further 65 assists in 371 appearances for Arsenal, a club which took the best years of his career.

If Juventus want United and they want to offer a player, or players in return for the Frenchman, United should have pick of the players that they would be interested in, rather than being able to choose from a list of players which would be considered deadwood. United have been linked with Ramsey, Douglas Costa, and Miralem Pjanic in recent weeks.

As United clearly hold the sway in these seemingly desperate times, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be looking at the types of players he needs at the Old Trafford club and the types of players Juventus have in their squad, seemingly seeking to get a player or players that they would want in order to say goodbye to the Frenchman.

Back in January 2019, Ramsey signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus, to leave Arsenal as a free agent and it was reported that he had signed a contract worth £400,000 a week, which is an astronomical sum of money for a player who has not set the world on fire in Italy. United would not pay the player half as much of this right now.

If Juventus mean business in re-signing Pogba, United should be seeking to include players such as Matthijs de Ligt, 20, a central defender and/or Merih Demiral, 22, another central defender. United do not have to sell Pogba this summer and they are not obliged to sell him to Juventus, if they decide to sell the player this summer.

United seem to be laughed at by clubs like Juventus in that they feel United should be happy with the likes of Costa, 29, Pjanic, 30 and Ramsey, 29 when in fact, all three would not really add much to this United side. United have the youngest playing squad in the Premier League this season and have been actively trying to rid the club of the deadwood – do they really want more?

