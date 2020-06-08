Manchester United make £89 million move for Barcelona star but fail – reports

Manchester United failed in an £89 million bid for Barcelona teenage sensation Ansu Fati, according to reports. It is also suggested that the Old Trafford club has given up on luring Jadon Sancho to the Theatre of Dreams this summer. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bolster his attacking this summer, in order to challenge once again.

It was suggested that the 20-year-old England winger could cost more than £100 million this summer and amid the financial uncertainties regarding the coronavirus pandemic, with the club already £28 million down which will become more as long as supporters are not able to watch matches in stadiums.

Spanish news source, Sport, has suggested that Solskjaer has turned to 17-year-old Barcelona winger Fati, who has broken into the clubs first team this season. However, the Barcelona board were uninterested in United’s approach, seemingly turning it down. When Martin Braithwaite arrived earlier this year, his minutes were cut severely at the club.

With the return of Luiz Suarez and Ousmane Dembele also returning to fitness, this could have a negative impact on the teenager also. United would have to come back with an offer of £150 million, the player’s release clause, to get the ball rolling on a possible deal. This season, Fati has made 24 appearances, scoring five goals and one assist.

Fati could become one of the world’s best players in the years to come, which is also something that Lionel Messi has spoken about and for that reason, Barcelona probably would not sell the player for anything less than his release clause. However, United might still pursue a possible deal, seeking to find the right player for the club this summer.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona has added all players by Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong in order to raise funds for the summer and beyond, so the player will have his price. United might need to import the possibilities of the club selling the player, going higher than £89 million but not as much as £150 million.

