Manchester United make last-ditch offer to Angel Gomes to remain at Old Trafford club – reports

Manchester United have reportedly made a last-ditch offer to renew the contract of Angel Gomes, 19 who has been linked to Chelsea this summer. It is suggested that the Old Trafford club have offered the academy graduate £30,000 a week to remain a Red Devil with his contract set to expire this summer, making him a free agent.

United want to avert the player leaving the club as a free agent in what could be seen as a major embarrassment for the club as Gomes is seen as a star in the making. It is suggested the £30,000 a week offer does not include additional bonus for appearances, goals scored and trophies won, which could be lucrative for the player, if he wants it.

Back in March, Tahith Chong signed a two-year contract extension with United, with the option of a third year being added on. The 20-year-old was himself linked with an exit of the Old Trafford club which caused a lot more speculation. The player clearly saw United as the best club for him to continue his growth at, hopefully Gomes does too.

Gomes is reportedly on £17,000 a week at the moment, despite the fact he has made just six appearances for the senior side this season and has not yet scored or assisted for his club yet. There is still time for all of that though, if he desires to remain at United, a club he has been involved in since he was six-years-old.

Back in December 2017, Gomes, then 17, signed his first professional contract at United. It came a matter of months after he made his debut for the club, replacing Wayne Rooney in the final Premier League match of the 2016/17 season and becoming the youngest player to represent United since Duncan Edwards in 1953. Speaking at the time, Gomes said:

“Manchester United has always been a big part of my life. I have been with the club since the age of six and it was a proud moment for me when I made my first-team debut. “This club is renowned for giving home grown players opportunities to progress into the first team and that was a major factor in me signing my first professional contract at this great club. “I am still young but am looking forward to continuing my development with the help of the coaching staff and I will take every opportunity that comes my way.”

At the time of signing his first professional contract, Gomes seemed happy to be at the club and it seemed like a decision like he has now would be an easy one. However, with the fact that United have now seemingly made a last-ditch offer of a new contract, the player is obviously harbouring something which is delaying his decision.

Gomes is yet to win anything at United, although he was named the MVP in the Manchester United Premier Cup back in 2015, which was a youth pre-season tournament. If anything, it shows that he has some ability. Back in 2017, he was part of the England U17 squad which won the FIFA U17 World Cup in India, scoring two goals in the group stages.

The 19-year-old will have some involvement in the remainder of the 2019/20 season, if it does indeed happen but will need to work hard in order to find himself being picked to start matches. He’s an attacking midfielder and has played on the right or through the middle, which are positions occupied by Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, when all are fit.

This could be one of the reasons as to why the player has not yet signed a new contract with the club as his progress is seemingly blocked with the likes of Rashford, Pogba, Fernandes, Scott McTominay, and could be hindered further with new arrivals in the summer. His future is up to him at the end of the day but he will need the fight and desire to break through into the first team to achieve his dream. Nothing is easy.

