Manchester United midfield target ‘goes on strike’ at Juventus to force move – reports

Adrien Rabiot has reportedly gone on striker at Juventus over having his wages slashed by around £7 million, according to reports. It was reported on Sunday that the French midfielder had not been in contact with the Italian club ahead of their return to training this week, suggesting that he would try to force a move away from the club.

Rabiot left Paris Saint-Germain last summer as a free agent, despite being linked to United at the time, signing for Juventus instead. However, he failed to cement his position in Maurizio Sarri’s side and now seems to be upset because the coronavirus pandemic, which suspended world football has nor resulted in a pay cut.

The player was reportedly on £28 million during his contract at the club, seemingly losing a quarter of that because of the virus. Rabiot is one of a number of Juventus players that returned to their native countries before lockdown because of the coronavirus and a return to Italy would result in 14-days quarantine with the country seeking to keep the virus out.

Juventus teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Turin a week ago ahead of training and he will not be likely to meet up with his teammates until some point next week, if he has been given the all clear. According to Italian news source, La Stampa, Rabiot has defied his clubs demands on the advice of his agent, who is also his mother.

Back in March, Juventus players agreed on a wage deferral, but this is something that Rabiot is still upset about, seemingly money being the main interest and not the fact that the poor around Europe are facing even worse financial problems, perhaps a suggestion of the players greed and desire to always be at the top of the table.

It would seem that wherever Rabiot plays his football, there is controversy not always far away. He seemingly left PSG under a cloud, with bad feeling involved in his departure and now a year later, the 25-year-old is still not happy. Granted, he may want to move to overcome his wage problems but football is not the same as it was a year ago.

United may need to find a new midfielder this summer, if Paul Pogba leaves the club but do they want to bring in a player, who in the past two summers, has been unhappy, only for the same to possibly happen in a year’s time? Rabiot has not really achieved anything in football yet and it is still unknown as to whether he can stick it at one club.

At PSG, he won the Ligue 1 five times, the Coupe de France four times, the Coupe de la Ligue five times and the Trophée des Champions four times, but he does not come across as a player that will be a difference in a team. Granted, that might happen if he is given the chance to cement himself in the team, but he might have been given that chance already.

If Pogba leaves United this summer, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Fred will most likely play the majority of matches with Nemanja Matic filling in from time to time in rotation and/or as a substitute. James Garner and Dylan Levitt could also be given chances. If Rabiot wants United, he will need to knuckle down or he will fail and I don’t think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign players that could be problematic.

Like this: Like Loading...