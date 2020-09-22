Manchester United monitoring Ajax left-back as option instead of Alex Telles

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico and an alternative option to FC Porto left-back Alex Telles, who has been linked to the Old Trafford club this summer, according to The Sun. It was reported on Friday evening that Telles had agreed on personal terms with United, however, reports of that unravelled within an hour with United interested in the Brazilian along with Paris Saint-German, who are also interested in adding a left-back to their squad this summer.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seeking a new left-back to add some competition to Luke Shaw at the Old Trafford club what with the player losing form, not attacking enough, and his injury record is not good enough for a first team player. With Shaw better than Brandon Williams, which is based on experience more than talent, Shaw will not really be challenged and the best team have competition for places. United need this across the entirety of the pitch in order to become successful once again.

United were originally linked to Sergio Reguilon, who eventually signed for Tottenham Hotspur with United not willing to accept a buyback clause as part of the deal. Telles, 27, was another option and personally would be the best option out of him and Reguilon based on the fact he can score goals, although the player should not be judged on his 13 goals and 12 assists last season. United are in negotiations for Telles with Porto for the player who is into the last year of his contract at the club.

Tagliafico is free to leave Ajax this summer as long as his £23 million fee is met and United have a good relationship with the Dutch club, having bought Donny van de Beek from the club earlier this summer, who is United’s only summer signing this year so far with just over 12 days of the summer transfer window remaining and United having a lot to do in the market, if they actually plan anything other than reading speculation. Tagliafico, 28, was on the radar of Leicester City, who sold Ben Chilwell to Chelsea earlier this summer, but they signed Timothy Castagne instead.

The 28-year-old is contracted at Ajax until the summer of 2022 and during the 2019/20 season, which was cut short for the club because of the coronavirus pandemic, made a total of 38 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and seven assists. This season, Tagliafico has made just one appearance for his club, playing 27 minutes in the 1-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam before being sent off. Atletico Madrid have been interested in the left-back but their financial problems will make it difficult for them.

Porto would require £23 million for Telles this summer, a similar fee to that of Tagliafico and with Ajax ready to part with the player and the fact United have already dealt with the club already this summer, it might be a deal that can be done quickly, ad Ed Woodward and Matt Judge seem to take their time. It must take them hours to pick their pants and socks of a morning with them being indecisive, or just plain moronic. Time is running out for United and this transfer window looks to be the worst post-Sir Alex Ferguson, with United likely to face a tough season with lessons to be learned again, but nothing will be learned. Eat. Sleep, Repeat.

