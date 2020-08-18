Manchester United offer 23-year-old goalkeeper £100,000 per week contract

Manchester United are suggested to be ready to start the battle fettle number one shirt at the Old Trafford club, say ‘exclusive’ reports by The Sun. However, earlier on Tuesday, the same newspaper reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had made a decision to allow Dean Henderson leave the club on loan for the 2020/21 season. Not it is suggested that the club will be rewarding the 23-year-old with a new £100,000 per week contract and allow him to battle for the number one shirt next season.

It was suggested that Solskjaer would give David De Gea another chance to keep hims place as the number one goalkeeper at the club, however, it might seem that his chance could be a full on battle with the rookie goalkeeper who has spent the last two seasons at Sheffield United and is not full of confidence and ready for the challenge. It is suggested that his new contract will be a four-year contract but it does not suggest whether it is four straight years or a four-year extension to his current contract.

Henderson is contracted by the Old Trafford club until the summer of 2022, so if the four-year contract is to be added to the current contract, it would see him remain as a United player until the summer of 2026 which could give the player more confidence. However it could just be that the current contract is overwritten with this new contract, meaning the player will remain at the club for two more years compared to his last contract. It could be good news for United if this is report is true.

It would mean that United would have four experienced goalkeepers at the club next season with De Gea, Henderson, Sergio Romero and Lee Grant. During the last two seasons, Henderson has been on loan with Sheffield United, helping the club win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship and keeping their position as a top flight club this season but the club seem to have been getting ready for a future without Henderson being part of their squad.

It was suggested that Solskjaer would allow Henderson to spend the 2020/21 season away from United on loan but that, providing he did not sign a new contract, could give the player the feeling that he was not wanted at United. It will be a big decision to let the player take over from De Gea at the club, but he needs to be allowed to show his competitive streak which might bring out the best of both De Gea and Henderson and even raise the var for Romero too. I don’t think Grant will play much football with United and in all honesty, I don’t think he expected to either.

Chelsea have been linked to Henderson this summer but it would seem that United would not sell ampler who could become the number one goalkeeper for both club and country in the near future, to a club looking to strengthen so they can assemble a squad capable of winning the Premier League and return to the pinnacle of football by lifting the UEFA Champions League, which is the same things that United will be seeking to do under Solskjaer. Henderson’s future should be at United and he should be given the chance to shine at the club – it might all work out well after all.

Written by John Walker

