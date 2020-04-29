Manchester United offer top transfer target Jadon Sancho the famous number seven shirt – reports

Manchester United are reportedly offering their number one target of the summer the famous number seven shirt, once worn by the likes of George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo. Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho could be a hard player to catch this summer, considering the state of world football at the moment.

The English winger, 20, seems to be in a major tug of war with Dortmund seeking to extend his contract and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally getting his man. The lucrative offer, if it is in fact true, would be something for the player to weigh up as he could well be the next star player to don the famous shirt number.

Sancho is one of the hottest properties in Europe right now with United’s Premier League rivals, Chelsea, also seeking to land him this summer, or whenever the next transfer window opens. Chelsea player and Sancho’s England teammate has stated that he would like to be reunited with the player for the start of next season, whenever that starts.

The coronavirus pandemic has paid an end to world football at this moment in time with many league up in the air as to whether the current season will be completed and whether there will be a delay to the next season starting, let alone what happens with the summer transfer window.

Solskjaer seems to be hell-bent on landing his man and finally getting a player who can pay and end to the terrible time United have had in the right-wing position. However, there are other options in that position should they not get their man, but this offer could be something that seals the deal. The number seven shirt has not been the same since Ronaldo left.

In that time, Michael Owen, Antonio Valencia, Memphis Depay, Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez have all donned this number, all of them not hitting the high notes that were expected to come with it. Sancho could well be the player to lift United in this respect, solving a positional problem at the same time. Here is hoping.

United forward Marcus Rashford has stoked the fire regarding Sancho by talking about him and suggesting that he hoped to link up with him in the same team and that he’s a new generation of player and it was exciting seeing him develop. This will be great news if it happened, especially this summer, with suggestions of big money splurges not happening. Rashford said:

“I think our link-up play would be good. Sancho is a great player. “He’s like the new generation of player. It’s exciting to watch him become the player he is developing into.”

Another report stated that United would need to break their transfer record to land Sancho, which currently stands at £89 million when Paul Pogba returned to the club for years ago. It is also suggested that Sancho has an agreement with Dortmund allowing him to leave if there is a record bid. I am sure we will see what happens in the summer.

United definitely need to sign a player that can play on the right-wing. It has been a problem area for as long as I can remember. United are linked to many players all of the time with Sancho being the most prevalent. Recently though, Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen has been linked and he can play on the right-wing, a position he has scored and assisted more goals in during the current season. This could be interesting.

