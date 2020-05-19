Manchester United offered transfer hope by Borussia Dortmund in Jadon Sancho chase – reports

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly been offered some hope in the chase for Borussia Dortmund right-winger, Jadon Sancho this summer. Dortmund’s head of sales, marketing and business development, Carsten Cramer has admitted that the high expectation of transfer fees will diminish as time goes on.

This is seemingly a change of stance from the club, who originally wanted more than £100 million for the England winger, which will be looked upon bu both United and Chelsea, who are the main clubs interested in the player this summer. United could finally have the chance to sign the player they have wanted for so long.

United have, for some years now, struggled in the right-wing position. Many players have been tried in the role, few of them having an impact, if any at all. Last summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started to put his brand on the club by signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire, adding Bruno Fernandes in January.

United had previously been reported to not be seeking to bring in a new player this summer, breaking their transfer record, which is Paul Pogba’s return from Juventus in the summer of 2016, an £89 million fee. United were reported to value Sancho at £86 million. Cramer, speaking on an online forum, confirmed the clubs stance on diminishing fees, saying:

“Usually at this time of year the squad for next season is already done. Maybe you sell some players but the plans are done. “Everyone has to be as flexible as possible. I’m very sure the business on loan will become of higher relevance than periods before and for sure it will take a longer time to plan your squad. “I’m very, very sure that not on July 1 or even August 1 your team is done. Flexibility is very important, patience will be important. “I’m very sure the expectations of high fees will go down as well.”

This could be great news for United with Solskjaer seeking to add some attacking impetus to his squad this summer with a striker and a right-winger completing the attack, which would see United on the right road next season, whenever it goes ahead. It would be good to see what Sancho could do at United, if the move happened, of course.

Former United midfielder Owen Hargreaves actually seemed quite positive of United and Sancho, suggesting that the player could win the Ballon d’Or at the Old Trafford club, being the first player since 2008 to win the award, which was Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking on BT Sport this weekend, Hargreaves said:

“Things go in cycles. Man United will be back and the ­recruitment of a player like Jadon would help. “I know Sancho is going to cost a lot of money, but you have a player who, ­potentially for the next decade, is going to be a unique player to watch. “Can he become a Ballon d’Or winner? Yes, because potentially he is off the charts. The impact he has had already has been quite astonishing.”

Solskjaer would be please to add the talents of a player like Sancho to his squad this summer. It would really give him something to work with and could be the ingredient to get United firing and closing the gap on their rivals, It has been seven years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s last game in charge of the club and it feels like United have not really moved on.

