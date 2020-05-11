Manchester United offered two players by Juventus to bring down Paul Pogba’s price – reports

Manchester United have reportedly been offered Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot by Juventus for Paul Pogba in a bid to try and bring down United’s selling price for the French World Cup winner. Presumably, the Italian club would be offering money for the player also, as I do not think this would be a great move considering the money spent on Pogba.

The Frenchman signed for United in the summer of 2016 with the club then led by Jose Mourinho. It is safe to say that the seemingly unfinished business that Pogba had at United, after leaving as a free agent in the summer of 2012 will remain unfinished if the player is allowed to leave the club this summer, which seems likely based on reports.

Last summer, United were asking £150 million for Pogba, who was being courted by both Real Madrid and Juventus, however, it is reported that the Spanish side have pulled out of the race to sign the player based on the financial limitations that the coronavirus pandemic would implicate on the game for the foreseeable future.

It has been reported over the past few weeks that Juventus would like the player to return to the club and reports have suggested that players such as Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa could be offered to United. One report suggested that former Arsenal midfielder, Aaron Ramsey would be offered and seemingly has, along with Adrien Rabiot.

Ramsey was a player that was wanted by United some years ago with the Welshman choosing Arsenal instead. Nearing the age of 30, it is questionable as to whether he would be seen as a player that would be well-received by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is trying to overhaul his squad to get them challenging for the Premier League title again.

Rabiot was linked to the Old Trafford club this week with reports suggesting that the French midfielder, who signed for Juventus as a free agent last summer, like Ramsey, did not want to return to the Italian club after the coronavirus pandemic with players in Italy returning to training from today, getting ready for the continuation of the Serie A season.

Despite Solskjaer recently talking about the link up between Pogba and January signing, Bruno Fernandes, which could actually happen this season, if Project Restart actually happens, which will be known in a week’s time but after that, it might be something resigned to the past. Pogba’s stay at the Theatre of Dreams could be over this summer.

Four years ago, Pogba returned to United, stating that he was ‘back home’ and that this club was his ‘destiny’. In my opinion, despite a handful of good performances and those who have an agenda talking about his individual achievements for the club last season, I am not too convinced that Pogba wanted to return to United, let alone stay at the club.

The player could have reignited his career at United, partly down to the clubs failings and also down to the player himself. I get the feeling that it is only a matter of time before Mino Raiola takes his client elsewhere again and Pogba starts to light up world football again. It looks clear right now that United is not Pogba’s ‘destiny’ or ‘his home’. We shall see.

Like this: Like Loading...