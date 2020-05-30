Manchester United on transfer alert for Juventus attacking midfielder with rivalry from Chelsea, Arsenal and others – reports

Manchester United could hold an interest in another Juventus player this summer with reports in Italy suggesting that Federico Bernardeschi would want to move to the Premier League if he was to leave the current Serie A champions. It will be a crucial few months for the player and those clubs who are interested in signing the 26-year-old.

It is suggested that along with United, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the Italian in a summer that is expected to be busy for all clubs around Europe, signing players to reinforce the clubs and selling other to help balance the books after the coronavirus pandemic caused many different financial problems at all levels.

Since Maurizio Sarri became the Juventus manager, Bernardeschi has features less prominently for the club, making just 24 appearances for the club this season, before the pandemic suspended world football, scoring one goal and one assist. Under former manager, Massimiliano Allegri, the 26-year-old featured a lot more for the club.

Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski recently arrived from Parma and this could see Bernardeschi playing less football with the club seemingly fazing him out of the team. At 26, he might be older than the kind of players that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting ahead of the summer transfer window but the player could offer something in the team, if the club really is interested in signing him.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the player would like to test himself in a new country, seemingly the Premier League, which has alerted the likes of United, Arsenal and Chelsea, who are all seeking to sign similar players this summer. United need players who can play on the right-wing, which has been a problem area for some time.

No doubt, with Juventus trying to re-sign Paul Pogba this summer, he could be used in a player swap deal, although if United wanted to sell the French midfielder, it should be on their terms, not the club that wants to buy him. A decision on the players availability will likely be made after the season has been concluded which could be at some point in August.

United will have a lot of business to get done this summer with Solskjaer seeking to find clubs for the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo – who have been out of the clubs plans in the defence this season with two players, Smalling and Rojo away from the club on loan. In other areas of the pitch, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira could also be sold.

United will be seeking to bring in a new striker and many have been linked to the club. It is expected that Odion Ighalo could leave the Old Trafford club on Sunday to return to parent club, Shanghai Shenhua, as his loan spell was only due to see him at the club until the end of May 2020, which is a shame. However, a late extension could be granted.

Solskjaer is also linked with the likes of Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham or Birmingham City and Jack Grealish of Aston Villa as the Norwegian manager looks to bring back the glory days of old, sealing a new identity for the squad. The return of the Premier League is long awaited, seeing the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood back in action next month.

