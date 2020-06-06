Manchester United ‘open transfer talks’ with Velez Sarfield for Thiago Almada – reports

Manchester United could be about to beat Arsenal to Valez Sarsfield playmaker Thiago Almada, if reports are anything to go by. The Argentinian attacking midfielder has been dubbed the ‘new Lionel Messi’ and has seen the likes of United, Arsenal and Manchester City all interested in him ahead of the summer transfer window.

The playmaker, 19, predominantly plays in the central attacking midfield area, but has also played as a left-winger, a right-winger, as a centre-forward and as a central midfielder. It is said that City are eyeing the player as a potential replacement for David Silva, who is expected to leave the club as a free agent this summer.

In Spain, it is suggested that Atletico Madrid hold an interest in Almada, who has made a total of 25 appearances at the club this season, scoring five goals and two assists. It is stated that the player has a £19 million release clause, so could be a cheaper option this summer, although the player canoe close to joining City a year ago.

The 19-year-old holds compatriot Carlos Tevez, who played for both United and City, as his footballing idol and because of this, sources in South America seem to suggested the player is enthusiastic to join Pep Guardiola’s side. It is suggested that Tevez’s 58 goals for City in four seasons is behind the enthusiasm to join City.

However, if United, Arsenal, Atletico or any other club manager to get a deal done for the player, they could beat City to him this summer, which could be something that Guardiola regrets. However, they could have some kind of option with the Argentinian club that gives them an option if any other club activates the player’s release clause.

Almada’s pace, vision, and versatile playing style could make him a decent addition to United, or any other team this summer, and will fit in with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans to build a team around youth and talent, clearly building something at the club for the future. Before the transfer window opens though, United will need to finish the season.

Like this: Like Loading...