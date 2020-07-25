Manchester United prepare to make transfer offer for Juventus midfielder – no thanks!

Manchester United are reportedly one of the three Premier League clubs interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrian Rabiot According to Calciomercato, also reported by The Sun. The 25-year-old seems to be on the move again just over a year after singing for the Old Lady, leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent and of the perception of some, under a cloud. The player just does not seem to settle at a club so what would be different if he came to the Premier League?

The French midfielder has made just 34 appearances for Juventus this season, scoring one solitary goal, playing 2,245 minute of football for Maurizio Sarri’s side, who will become the Serie A champions once again this season with a victory over Sampdoria on Sunday evening. It is suggested by the Italian news source that the club is willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old this summer, which does not look like a good sign, in my opinion at least.

This has apparently left United wondering whether to get involved in the begging with the Italian side looking for big offers for the player. It makes me wonder whether the player is actually worth it. I mean, if he was unable to make an impact at Juventus, would he really cut it as a big club? At Paris Saint-Germain, he was hardly that player that you would build a team around and spent a lot of time sulking and getting his mother, who is also his agent, to get things moving. Not a good look.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will require some reinforcement in the midfield this summer but I would personally look further afield of Rabiot. It is suggested in The Sun that potential suitors for the player could be paying in excess of £27.3 million this summer, which is a lot of money to spend on a player who does not look like he is committing to any contract that he signs with PSG the only club he stayed the length of his contract at. It is stated that both Everton and Newcastle United are intreated in the player too, perhaps he’s more their level, mid-table clubs with little ambition.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti wants a marquee signing this summer and for me, Rabiot does not suggest that but for a smaller club that just aims to remain in the Premier League each season, I guess it could well be marquee. Who am I to judge anyway? It just seems very small fry. United would be better making a move for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, who would be a much better option. Solskjaer will know this. United don’t want whiny players who sulk and get their mother’s involved with their problems, even if she is his agent, it seems pretty pathetic.

I don’t rate Rabiot. He did look exciting in Paris but that seemed to end rather quickly. At Juventus, his inability to pull punch and play to the best of his abilities to hold down a place in the team makes me think that he would do nothing but regress at United. Of course, if he signs for a smaller club, more of a big fish in a small pond, it could look much better for him. United should only be interested in players that will raise the quality level in the squad and not play silly games. For this reason, which is my personal opinion, Solskjaer should avoid Rabiot like the plague.

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...