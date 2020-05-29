Menu

Manchester United ready to make move for Moussa Dembele after transfer value declines – reports

May 29, 2020

Manchester United will apparently step up their pursuit of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, according to reports. It has been stated that it is though the player’s transfer value may have dropped because of the coronavirus pandemic which has swept the world, suspended world football with so far only the Bundesliga back in action ahead of its third weekend back.

The pandemic has had a high financial reaction on all businesses around the world with it to take its toll on football too, with United already losing £28 million which was announced recently. The longer supporters are kept away from stadiums will result in even more financial losses for clubs. This could be good for the transfer market.

In recent years, massive fees have been paid for players who have become mediocre with European players heavily inflated, even after one good season of football, costing many clubs money when the player does not fit into place and is then sold for a lesser fee or worse, released on the expiry of their contract.

Dembele has been a player who has been linked to the Old Trafford club a few times but more recently under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has continued to be linked to the club. This would suggest that the Norwegian is interested in the player, which could culminate in the player being signed by the club, if the price is right.

United signed Odion Ighalo during the January transfer window on a six-month loan deal and would like to keep him for the remainder of the season, if Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua will allow him, seemingly with United only viewing him as a short-term option. This could reinforce the fact that Solskjaer has eyes for another striker.

It has been reported that the coronavirus pandemic could see Dembele available for around £45 million, which at this moment in time, would be a good result for both United and Lyon. The French club, on the cancellation of Ligue 1 back in April, meaning the club will miss out on European football, something United should still have.

