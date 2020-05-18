Manchester United ‘ready to step up’ £52.5 million bid to sign Inter Milan defender – reports

Manchester United are reportedly hoping to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar this summer, according to reports. The player has been linked to United before, back in 2018, but it was not meant to be with the player remaining at the Italian club. However, reports now suggest that the club will allow the player to leave this summer.

Skriniar, 25, signed a four-year contract at the San Siro club back in 2019, which would keep him at the club until the summer of 2023. The performances of the Slovakian defender in Antonio Conte’s side this season, has seen him linked to some of Europe’s top clubs. He is described as ‘Technically proficient and physically imposing, the 6ft 2in defender is viewed by many as the ideal modern defender’.

It is suggested that despite the years remaining on his contract, Inter have decided to cash in on the player, something which a number of clubs will be doing with players this summer and beyond as the footballing world adapts to the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic which suspended world football in mid-March with the Bundesliga returning at the weekend.

It is stated that the Italian side, who are currently occupying a UEFA Champions League spot in the Serie A, with the league yet to resume, would demand around £52.5 million for the central defender this summer, something that will see many teams lining up to tempt him away, especially Manchester City, who tried to sign him last summer.

It is also stated that Barcelona and Real Madrid will be interested in the player also, giving United a tough task of signing the player, if they are really interested. United signed Harry Maguire for £80 million last summer and are reportedly seeking a defensive partner for him amid doubts of Victor Lindelof, who has not had the beat of seasons.

United have many defenders at the club right now though with Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Maguire, and Axel Tuanzebe all at the club plus Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo, who are both on loan away from the club. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would need to sell a number of players to make way for a player like Skriniar.

During the current season, Skriniar has made a total of 32 appearances for the club, not scoring any goals, making one assist. In his career at Inter, the Slovakian has made 118 appearances, scoring four goals and three assists, signing for the club from Sampdoria in the summer of 2017. He could be a brilliant defensive partner for any defender at a top club.

Realistically, Solskjaer probably won’t spend this amount of money on another defender, despite needing to find a solid partner for Maguire. I feel that Eric Bailly, whose injury problems at United have been prevalent, should be given the chance to form a partnership with Maguire. Axel Tuanzebe is another player who should be given a chance.

This summer will be a big one for United and Solskjaer, but right now, I feel United will need to concentrate on sorting out the attack at the club, including the right-wing position, then look to sort out the midfield, which will be needed is Paul Pogba does leave the club. Only then should United be looking to spend big sums of money on defenders.

