Manchester United swooping in on Manchester City academy star Charlie McNeill

Manchester United are reportedly confident in signing Manchester City academy star Charlie McNeill this summer. The 16-year-old is reported to have scored 600 goals during his career so far, left United in 2014, a club he supports and one that he played for at junior levels. It is stated by the Daily Mail that City would like to sell the player for a seven figure sum also including a number of additional performance-related clauses. He could well be a talent, if given the opportunity to shine.

Both clubs have hit a stalemate in negotiations though. The player will turn 17 on the 9 September 2020 and if he crosses that date and rejects a professional contract at City, United would be able to sign him with compensation being paid instead of a transfer fee, so perhaps that is why there is a stalemate at this present time. It was reported earlier this summer that McNeill had agreed to a move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, reported by City Xtra on the Sports Illustrated website.

It is stated that the 16-year-old would like to leave the club as he was not getting many opportunities at U18 level, making nine appearances and scoring one goal and one assist for the club this season, before the coronavirus pandemic suspended then cancelled youth football. The player has already stated that he intends to leave City this summer, saying his goodbyes on social media, thanking the club for his past six years there. United seem to be making a big rebuild at U18 level this summer. On Instagram, McNeill said:

“A massive thank you to Manchester City for everything over the past six years. “It’s been such a pleasure to play with some amazing players and I’ve made some amazing friends too. “Thanks to all the staff and players for helping me develop as a player and also as a person. I wish everyone the very best.”

United have already confirmed three new signings in the clubs academy this season with Joe Hugill, Logan Pye and Radek Vitek announced as part of the U18 squad for the upcoming 2020/21 season. In addition to these three, Neil Ryan’s side look set to complete the signing of three other players who will be subject to international clearance. This will be the main delay with all three arriving at the club and being allowed to play. Last summer, United signed Hannibal Mejbri and he was cleared to play in mid-September.

Barcelona fullback Marc Jurado, 16 is likely to be the first of three other players to sign for United this summer. It was reported by The Sun that Jurado was ‘blown away’ by United’s project and will be happy to continue his development at the club, leaving La Masia. It would seem that United are intent on signing the best youth prospects in Europe this summer, therefore creating something for the future. Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, 17, will be leaving Real Madrid for United, according to The Sun. The player idolised Marcelo, so could well become a player for the future at the Old Trafford club.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen, 15, is the third player and The Sun reported that United completed the signing of the player last year, when he was 14. He will be leaving Tromso and became their youngest ever player at 15 years and 319 days when he made his debut earlier this month. It will be an exciting period for the player and for the future of United’s academy. It looks like United mean business at this level and if they can confirm all three of these players and add McNeill to the squad, there will definitely be some talent on show from the start of the new season.

Written by John Walker

