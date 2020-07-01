Manchester United target Jadon Sancho given deadline by Borussia Dortmund to sort out his future – reports

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has apparently been given a deadline by his club to get his future sorted so it does not transpire into next season. The summer transfer window will be delayed this summer, therefore be carried into the start of next season, which will be delayed too, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The transfer window in Germany, much like England will probably be open until October this year but Dortmund do not want any speculation carrying into next season, which is something that you can understand. The 20-year-old has been heavily linked to Manchester United and presumably, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would want something sorted out sooner rather than later, if the club is interested in Sancho.

German news source WAZ has reported this speculation which will give United a set period of time to get something sorted, with Sancho then making up him mind on whether to leave the club or remain this summer. Dortmund will not sell the player when the 2020/21 season has started, which is understandable as it could upset the process.

It has been reported that Dortmund would demand £117 million for Sancho this summer, with United reportedly interested in paying just £50 million for the 20-year-old, who scored 20 goals and 20 assists for his club during the current season, making a total of 44 appearances in all competitions. United would love a player like him in the squad.

Sancho has been linked to Chelsea, Liverpool and even Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola has ruled out a return to the Etihad Stadium for the former academy player this summer, which kind of gives United a free run on the player, seemingly with Chelsea looking elsewhere and United seemingly the only team that could spend big on Sancho this summer. Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki recently spoke about Sancho, saying:

“He shouldn’t have any special rights. Players his age only learn that if we draw a line together. You can’t always say ‘he’s still young, he’s still young’. There has to be a learning curve eventually. “There are rules in a team. And those who don’t adhere to them should be given a sporting punishment. That hurts players a lot more than then they get fined. Jadon is a special character, a good guy. “And maybe one of the reasons why he is so carefree on the pitch is because he’s a very easy-going and relaxed person off it. But it’s about finding a balance. “The newspapers are constantly writing about ‘Super Sancho’, so it’s difficult to make him understand that he has to change something. Since he was 18 or 19, he has been praised as if he’s already one of the best players in the world. But that’a long way off.”

Only time will tell what will happen here. United could do with Sancho in the squad this summer but it will need to be the right deal for both clubs. United are not going to pay £117 million and Dortmund are not going to accept £50 million for the player. Sancho did like a tweet suggesting that his head was at United already recently, which may be something to nothing, probably the latter.

If United are going to sign the player this summer, this revelation, if true, will need to be something they build an action plan around. The season in the Bundesliga is now over and Sancho could sort out everything regarding a transfer whilst United are finishing their season. As soon as the transfer window opens, or soon after, everything could be complete. It is likely that United might only have a matter of weeks to get it done.

