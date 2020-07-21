Manchester United to hold Dean Henderson talks as Chelsea offer to double his wages

Manchester United will hold talks with goalkeeper Dean Henderson next week after the player returns to the club from a successful loan spell with Sheffield United, his second season with the South Yorkshire club. The 23-year-old has previously stated that he would return to United once he is guaranteed the number one position in the team, something that I feel he has earned, especially over the last two years in helping the Blades achieve a Premier League position and setting out this season to obtain European football, which was dented with a defeat to Everton on Monday.

The Sun has reported this news, which is good for United, although unless they are seeking to upset current number one goalkeeper, David de Gea, Henderson might be annoyed himself, especially after watching the Spanish goalkeeper make many mistakes, with just two of them coming against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final defeat at Wembley on Sunday. Blades manager, Chris Wilder is keep to keep Henderson at the club for another year, which would be good for the player’s development.

However, that said, United will need to pull something out of the bag in order to get the player to sign a new long-term contract at the Old Trafford club this summer, which would be needed if the player is loaned out again next season. Henderson’s current contract at the club will expire in the summer of 2022, meaning that in a year’s time, he will be into the last year of his contract at the club. United would want to secure him for five-years, maybe more, if they allow him to go back out on loan.

Henderson will probably be happy to continue playing for the Blades next season although he would be happier to be given a guarantee position at United, the club he set his heart on playing for. However, with Chelsea still interested in the player and the fact reports suggest that Frank Lampard’s club will double his wages, United could have some bargaining power to contend with. Obviously, with his contract expiring in two years, United have all the cards but in terms of his development, Henderson will have bargaining power with Chelsea’s reported interest.

Henderson, 23, has made a total of 39 appearances for the Blades this summer, conceding 34 goals and keeping 14 clean sheets, which is good for a player who had no Premier League experience before this season. The Sun have reported that Chelsea will offer Henderson £170,000 per week to sign for the London club, however, that would need to be agreed with United based on the player’s contract at the club. Henderson, if he really wants to be the future number one for United, will need to think about the offer and use it to his advantage.

It could well be that United offer him a new contract, possibly not as much as Chelsea will reportedly offer him, but give him certain guarantees that he will end up replacing De Gea as the number one goalkeeper at the club, whether it be this summer or next. I think the player is ready to step into the boots at United but he will be put under the microscope by the media and all pundits whilst wearing a United shirt. It will be much different to the criticism he faces at the Blade.s Hopefully, United offer the player some good terms and made a decision sooner rather than later. Chelsea could unsettle the player which might mean then end up successful, either this summer or in two-years time.

