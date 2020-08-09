Manchester United to let Tahith Chong join Werder Bremen on loan this summer

Manchester United winger Tahith Chong could be set to complete a loan transfer to Bundesliga club Werder Bremen this summer with the player seeking to develop his career. Since signing his new contract at the Theatre of Dreams, he has been used twice, both times against Linzer ASK in the UEFA Europa League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose not to use the player for the Premier League run in despite his team being full of fatigue at the time.

The Daily Mail has reported that the German club seems to be his destination citing quotes from the clubs sports director Frank Baumann. It would seem that Werder Bremen want to sign the player on a two-year loan spell, which would be good for him as long as he is given first team appearances and continues to show his ability at the club. It might be a long spell for the player, who recently signed two-year contract at United, with a third year which could be added.

It might mean that United have to activate that to keep the player, if they allow a two-year loan spell. It could be that they allow the player to head out on loan this coming season, looking into it again next summer to see if he could be loaned out again, rather than overcommitting themselves on letting a player leave the club for what could be the remainder of his contract at United. They could allow the two-year spell, signing him on a new contract next summer, if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to keep him.

This season, Chong played a total of 12 times for United this season, at first team level, not scoring any goals but making two assists in the Europa League. At U23 level, he made a further 10 appearances, scoring seven goals and six assists. The player clearly needs a challenge to find his feet showing his ability at U23 level but not being able to step up to the kind of ability that would be needed at first team level. This could happen in Germany, giving the player confidence and experience. Bremen sports director Baumann said:

“That we are in exchange is the case. We are in good talks. Several parties are involved. Some things still have to be clarified and we have to agree. As of now, this is not the case.”

Whilst the Bundesliga club would like to sign Chong on a two-year loan spell, the loan fee and the wage for the player are yet to be finalised. It would seem that there is probably a lot of work to do on the deal but this was a rumour last week in the media and seems to be confirmed with Werder Bremen coming out and confirming that they want to sign the player, albeit on a temporary basis. It could well be that Chong does not make it at United and the German club end up signing him.

What United will be hoping though is that the player gains experience and confidence to return to United and show his ability, therefore breaking into the first team. There is some talent within him and it would be harsh to write him off just yet. Granted, he has not grown into the game like Jadon Sancho, who is of the same age but you cannot use two players of the same age as a barometer of success. Chong has the talent within and could demonstrate his ability on a game by game basis in Germany, should his transfer be approved.

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...