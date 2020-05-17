Manchester United to make transfer bid for Bayern Munich’s French midfielder – reports

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a fresh approach for Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, according to reports. It is reported that United tried to sign the player on loan in January, which was unsuccessful. As the player has struggled to setting at the Allianz Arena, now could be the time to test the water for a transfer.

Tolisso moved from Lyon to Bayern in the summer of 2017 for a fee of €41.5 million with a reported €6 million in add-ons. The player suffered a Cruciate Ligament Rupture months after helping France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, missing 38 matches for his club that season and has played a bit-part role at the club this season.

Bayern were seemingly not interested in reducing their midfield strength during the January transfer window. Despite this, United are still seemingly keen on attempting to sign the 25-year-old, who will turn 26 in August. With Paul Pogba rumoured to still want to leave the club, reinforcements in midfield will be needed.

United could be the club that the midfielder could resurrect his career at. His form has seemingly taken a dip in form recently but during his first season at the Bavarian club, he made 40 appearances, scoring 10 goals and seven assists. He could add something to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side if there was availability for him at the club, post-Pogba of course.

Tolisso made just four appearances, scoring one goal but his season was destroyed by injury. During the current season, the French midfielder has played 24 times, scoring three goals and five assists, which could be all for him this season seeing as he had ankle surgery last month and as the Bundesliga has resumed this weekend, he might not play again.

He would need to prove his fitness if United were to make a move for him though as they will not want to bring in a player that is not ready to play for the club, whenever the 2020/21 seasons starts. United have been linked to a fair few players already and the 2019/20 season has not yet resumed, and might not depending on what happens on Monday.

Reports state that Tolisso will not be stopped from leaving by Bayern, who are seeking to raise the cash to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, who was heavily linked to the club last summer and suffered an Cruciate Ligament Rupture during the FA Community Shield at the start of the season – similar to the injury Tolisso had last season.

Solskjaer will be seeking to continue his rebuild of the Old Trafford club this summer after bringing in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James, Harry Maguire, and Bruno Fernandes to the club over the past year with United’s fortunes seemingly changing for the better. This summer, United have been linked with many players already.

The Red Devils are tipped to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Jack Grealish from Aston Villa and Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City. If Pogba ends up leaving the Theatre of Dreams, Solskjaer will need another midfielder, which is where Tolisso, or others who have ben linked to the club would come in. We shall see what happens.

