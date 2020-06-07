Menu

Manchester United to miss out on Jude Bellingham as father prefers Borussia Dortmund transfer – reports

June 7, 2020

Manchester United are apparently likely to miss out on 16-year-old Jude Bellingham this summer as his father would prefer him to move to Borussia Dortmund, according to reports. United have had the talented teenager on their radar for some time and it was previously reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would offer the player first team football.

However, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic, there might not be a lot of appearances for the teenager. There was even suggestions that Angel Gomes would leave the club this summer because of the players being targeted by the club. If he stayed, would Bellingham be needed?

The 16-year-old’s father believes that a move to the Bundesliga would be better for his son’s ‘football education’. It is only natural that any move would include the fact that the player would be playing first team football regularly, not just on occasion and at Dortmund, he could be given that, which would see him play regularly and up a level in the game.

It was reported a few days ago that Bellingham would not sign a professional contract with Birmingham City immediately after he turns 17 later this month, instead playing for the remainder of the season on his scholars contract which is said to be worth £145 per week. However, the player has a good relationship with the club, and will maintain that.

This could have given an intention to leave the club as a free agent this summer, with Birmingham City getting compensation only, however, it is expected that he would not leave the club that way. This will be good news for the Birmingham club, who could make a good amount of money on selling the player this summer.

It could be a blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who seemed to be interested in signing the player this summer, as did the club, especially having the player and his family meed legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. However, it is the choice of the player and his family. He might become a better player in the Bundesliga, coming back to England eventually.

