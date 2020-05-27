Menu

Manchester United to offer Alexis Sanchez to Borussia Dortmund in Jadon Sancho deal – reports

May 27, 2020

Manchester United are apparently going to offer Borussia Dortmund Alexis Sanchez in their move for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to reports. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been chasing 20-year-old Sancho since last summer, with the club seeking to land the player this summer, if they can, dependant on the transfer fee.

It was reported on Wednesday that United had taken out a £140 million cash injection into the club, presumably to help find what would be considered as an important summer for the Old Trafford club. United need to strengthen their forward line, also finding a player to play in the right-wing role, a position Sancho can play.

Sanchez, 31, has been on loan at Inter Milan this season and it is unlikely that the club will want to make that move permanent, meaning United would see a player, who has not future at the club, return. Obviously, his wage is a problem and his lack of anything is a bigger problem. He could reinvent himself in Germany, or anywhere else.

Dortmund, who have not started the England winger since the Bundesliga returned the weekend before last, would seek £100 million for the 20-year-old this summer, a fee that United might struggle to pay, considering the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting financial fallout from it. However, if United offered a player as part of the deal, it might work.

Dortmund may not want Sanchez, who is not getting any younger and his poor form and injury history might be something of a disadvantage, so would be a downgrade from Sancho, who is going to be a top player when he reaches his peak and United want that to be whilst he’s playing for the Old Trafford club, if they get their man.

Sanchez would need to take a massive pay cut as what he offers on the pitch is not worth £505,000 a week, which is his reported wage. It would seem that United’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, has learned a lesson from the Chilean’s move from Arsenal just over two years ago. It is a major fail, even with the comedic piano performance.

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

