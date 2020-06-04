Manchester United to offer Brandon Williams bomber new contract – reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to offer 19-year-old Brandon Williams a new long-term contract at the Old Trafford club. The reports come from The Athletic and the £4,000 per week that Williams currently gets per week could be severely increased. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems keen to secure the player to a new contract.

Williams emerged in the first team this season, playing 27 times before the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football, scoring one goal and three assists. He also played five time in the Premier League 2, which is for the U23 players, assisting four more goals. Williams signed his last contract back in October.

However, after his rise in the first team this season, a contract that will expire in the summer of 2022, albeit with an option to have another year added on, is not going to keep the player at the club long-term with other clubs keeping an eye on the progress of the player. With the way he has adapted at his age is great to see.

When Williams signed his last contract, it was reportedly made clear to him that the terms would be improved once he had cemented his place in the senior team, which is what he seems to have done with just hime and Luke Shaw as out and out left-backs, despite the fact he can play in the right-back position too.

United were reportedly looking for a new left-back but with the emergence of Williams and the fact that both he and Luke Shaw could bring out the best of each other and reports have since stated that United have since called off the search for a new left-back, seemingly happy with Shaw and Williams. On his rise into the first team, Williams said:

“His hunger is a lesson for everyone who wants to be a footballer, the attitude he’s showing. “It’ll be up to him, myself and the club to keep him that hungry. “I don’t expect him to change because he he’s got the heart for it. “He’s been absolutely outstanding since he came in. Every challenge we’ve put in front of him he’s tackled on.”

