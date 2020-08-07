Manchester United to offload Jesse Lingard this summer – reports

Manchester United will listen to offers for attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer according to the Guardian. The 27-year-old has been nothing but inconsistent for the past two years which has resulted in United carrying the player, seemingly the decision behind the factor that he has no future at the Theatre of Dreams. Lingard has been suffering family problems for a while but that is no excuse for poor form.

In any other job, if problem at home affected your role, you would be pulled up for a lack of performance which could result in disciplinary action or the employee forced to take time off to avert the problems. Whilst it is admirable regarding what he did, it does not really serve as an excuse and the player should not be unhappy with any decision that might have been made.

Ever since Bruno Fernandes was signed by United in January, Lingard has been left with such a challenge in order to regularly start in the first team, a void that may not be matched by the player. Sir Alex Ferguson said he would be a late developer in the game, which was the case but his peak seems to have come and gone in relatively quick succession, which is a shame as at times, he looked like he was going to be great.

During the 2019/20 season, Lingard has so far made a total of 39 appearances for United, coming off the bench in the final Premier League match of the season, and scoring then starting in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg, scoring the equaliser in that game. Lingard has scored four goals and two assists, which at his stage of his career should be a lot better considering the number of appearances.

Lingard’s contract will expire in the summer of 2021 although there is an option for another year to be added in that contract which might not happen. United will listen to offers for the player and providing the right offer comes, the player will be allowed to leave. Transfermarkt currently suggest that he’s worth £15.75 million, which might be too much based on the performances he has had this season but you never know.

So far this summer, United have gotten rid of Alexis Sanchez who never really fitted in at the club but was on an astronomical wage which did not offer value for money. The Chilean who arrived from Arsenal in a player swap for Henrikh Mkhitaryan has permanently signed for Inter Milan. Whilst it is a shame when players lose form and offer nothing moving forward, United will need to either find a way to change things or move on. United had given Lingard many chances which has not worked.

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...