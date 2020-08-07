Menu

Manchester United to offload Jesse Lingard this summer – reports

August 7, 2020

Manchester United will listen to offers for attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer according to the Guardian. The 27-year-old has been nothing but inconsistent for the past two years which has resulted in United carrying the player, seemingly the decision behind the factor that he has no future at the Theatre of Dreams. Lingard has been suffering family problems for a while but that is no excuse for poor form.

In any other job, if problem at home affected your role, you would be pulled up for a lack of performance which could result in disciplinary action or the employee forced to take time off to avert the problems. Whilst it is admirable regarding what he did, it does not really serve as an excuse and the player should not be unhappy with any decision that might have been made.

Ever since Bruno Fernandes was signed by United in January, Lingard has been left with such a challenge in order to regularly start in the first team, a void that may not be matched by the player. Sir Alex Ferguson said he would be a late developer in the game, which was the case but his peak seems to have come and gone in relatively quick succession, which is a shame as at times, he looked like he was going to be great.

During the 2019/20 season, Lingard has so far made a total of 39 appearances for United, coming off the bench in the final Premier League match of the season, and scoring then starting in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg, scoring the equaliser in that game. Lingard has scored four goals and two assists, which at his stage of his career should be a lot better considering the number of appearances.

Lingard’s contract will expire in the summer of 2021 although there is an option for another year to be added in that contract which might not happen. United will listen to offers for the player and providing the right offer comes, the player will be allowed to leave. Transfermarkt currently suggest that he’s worth £15.75 million, which might be too much based on the performances he has had this season but you never know.

So far this summer, United have gotten rid of Alexis Sanchez who never really fitted in at the club but was on an astronomical wage which did not offer value for money. The Chilean who arrived from Arsenal in a player swap for Henrikh Mkhitaryan has permanently signed for Inter Milan. Whilst it is a shame when players lose form and offer nothing moving forward, United will need to either find a way to change things or move on. United had given Lingard many chances which has not worked.

Written by John Walker

Everton interested in signing Diogo Dalot with fullback not in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans Jadon Sancho scenario a win-win for Borussia Dortmund as rumours continue to circle

About the author

John Walker

I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Sir Alex Ferguson was an inspirati

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Manchester United move the only option for Jadon Sancho this summer, other than staying at Borussia Dortmund – reports

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
June 25, 2020

Manchester United is the only transfer option for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho after the Bundesliga club set their asking price at £117 million this summer, wh… Read more

How Manchester United could look against Watford; 4-3-3 formation – Rashford leading, Lingard and Martial supporting, Pogba running the show?

FeatureFirst TeamManagersMatch PreviewsOpinionStarting XI 0
March 28, 2019

Manchester United will be back in action at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday afternoon as they welcome Javi Gracia’s Watford in the Premier League. United manager… Read more

[4-2-3-1] Mason Greenwood to lead the line against AZ Alkmaar; Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and Daniel James supporting

FeatureFirst TeamManagersOpinionStarting XI 0
October 1, 2019

Manchester United will travel to the Netherlands to face AZ Alkmaar at the Cars Jeans Stadium in The Hague on Thursday evening. The match will kick-off at the earlier ti… Read more

Preview: Jose Mourinho to guide United to glory in Stockholm, for Manchester

First TeamManagersMatch PreviewsOpinion 0
May 23, 2017

Ajax -v- Manchester United Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden UEFA Europa League Final 2016/17 Wednesday 24th May 2017; KO 19:45 BST Live on BT Sports 1HD The end of the se… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: