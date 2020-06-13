Manchester United to sacrifice Andreas Pereira to sign Donny van de Beek this summer – reports

Manchester United will apparently sacrifice Andreas Pereira in order to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer, according to reports. The 23-year-old Dutchman has been chased by Real Madrid but reports of the club not making any big signings this summer has seemingly given United a lead for the player.

United are also interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz, despite the player being heavily linked to Chelsea this summer with the club having reached an agreement with German international teammate Timo Werner, snatching the player from the clutches of Liverpool, who probably didn’t want him now.

It is said that United scouted both Havertz and Van de Beek before the coronavirus suspended world football in mid-March. United will be left to make a decision whether to fight Chelsea for Havertz or sign Van de Beek, who is also an exciting player. A player would have to leave the club for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bring in another midfielder this summer.

Solskjaer is said to be a fan of both players and feels that they would slot ‘seamlessly slot in to the ambitious, hungry, young dynamic he’s created in United’s dressing room’. This seems all very positive after a turbulent summer transfer window last year, however, it will probably be the same with added drama, like there is every transfer window.

The Norwegian manager has been told that he would need to sell in order to buy another midfielder this summer, which has put Pereira into the spotlight after another poor season at the club. In 37 appearances this season, he has scored two goals and four assists, which is better than Jesse Lingard but just not good enough at all for a club like United.

Pereira signed a new contract last summer, which expires in the summer of 2023, albeit with an option to add another year. It could be problematic forcing the player out of the club and there would need to be suitors for the player. He will be surplus to requirements with Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic at the club, not to mention Havertz or Van de Beek too.

Like this: Like Loading...