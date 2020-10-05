Manchester United to sign Amad Traore from Atalanta in January; €30 million including add-ons

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old Ivory Coast winger Amad Traore from Atlanta. However, the deal will not be concluded until January with the player remaining in Italy for the remainder of 2020. It was expected that the teenager would move to Parma this summer as there had been agreement between the two clubs for the past three weeks. Fabrizio Romano has stated that the delay in the move will be because of work permit and passport issues, that could be solved before January comes, paving the way for the transfer then. He seems to be a good talent and come highly rated my man in Italy.

Traore was linked to United last month as an option should the pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho become unlikely, which has been the case for a number of weeks now with the ITKs on Twitter seemingly keeping the transfer alive when in actual fact, it seems to have been dead since August. Personally, I would prefer United to go back to the business that they used to conclude, rather than aiming to bring in players with high transfer fees all of the time. Some modern-day supporters demand that and it does not always work; Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez etc. With raw talent and hunger to achieve, it has a better chance of success.

Back in August 2003, in the same summer in which David Beckham was sold to Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo, a relatively unknown Portuguese winger was signed and within a few years, he was a worldwide name and well on the way to becoming the world’s best player at the time. That sort of signing is the type that gives me hope that United will find the right path to success once again. Oh and I’m not saying that Traore is destined to be the next Ronaldo here, so don’t confuse my words. Raw talent, belief, hard work and hunger for success are the key ingredients for players seeking to make waves in worldwide football.

Traore mainly plays as a right-winger but can also play on the left and through the middle in the three positions behind the striker. Last season, Traore made three appearances for Atalanta in the Serie A, scoring one goal; playing 13 minutes against Udinese in a 7-1 victory in the right-wing position – scoring one goal, then featuring in the attacking midfield role (in the middle) against both Juventus (five minutes) in a 3-1 defeat and Parma (six minutes) in a 5-0 victory. At youth level, Traore made 24 appearances, scoring seven goals and 11 assists. This season, Traore is yet to feature for Atalanta but was on the bench against Torino, Lazio and Cagliari.

This could well become good business for United this summer, getting a deal across the line for January and allowing the player to continue in Italy at this moment in time, with the world watching him because of his impending move to United. He will be scrutinised by journalists, United supporters and opposition supporters and every mistake will be mocked and then anything special he does will be adored. It would have been better to have him arrive in Manchester now and get ready for his new career but work permit and passport issues will complicate matters today with little time for such problems.

I am sure the world will be watching Traore when he actually gets on the pitch for Atalanta this season, who are currently leading in the Serie A table after beating Torino 4-2, Lazio 4-1 and Cagliari 5-2 in the three matches they have played so far this season. The future looks good for Traore and there will be hope and enthusiasm that he will be able to achieve for the Old Trafford club when he eventually makes his move to the Premier League. United may need proven talent at the club, but raw talent is a good option too. I am sure the player will be look forward to joining the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes.

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...