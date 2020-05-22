Manchester United transfer for Jadon Sancho on hold awaiting business to resume; Bayern Munich interested – reports

Manchester United’s proposed transfer move for Borussia Dortmund winger, Jadon Sancho, is ‘on hold’, according to reports. It has been stated that the German club are going to wait until the transfer market returns to normal after the financial meltdown which has been caused by the coronavirus pandemic. United have lost £28 million already.

The Telegraph has reported that transfer fees could lose up to 50% of their value this summer, which is obviously not something that United or any other club would want to face, well when it comes to selling players. Buying players this summer could be a bargain, something that might have needed to happen for a long time, financially.

There is a lot of money in football at the moment and the bubble will need to burst at some point in time – perhaps that time is now? It has been stated that the Dortmund club will hold out to get what they feel the former Manchester City academy player is worth, and that seems to be £100 million, or more. Who knows what they want.

Sancho has a contract at Dortmund that will expire in the summer of 2022 and before he is into his last year, he will command a massive transfer fee. If United want the player this summer, they might need to dig deep to pay Dortmund what they want or part with a player that could bring inn much of the money this deal would cost.

When United’s financials were released on Thursday, rival supporters taunted the club on Twitter, suggesting that they could not afford Sancho, or anyone else this summer. I wonder what these fans will think when their club states their financial clout and find out it is severely reduced too? I bet they did not think of that. Every club will suffer because of this.

Other reports in the media have suggested that Bundesliga rivals, Bayern Munich have submitted an enquiry about Sancho ahead of the summer transfer window, which might be something or nothing to worry about. It could be games in the media to force United’s hand, or truth. You never can tell with some journalists these days.

If Bayern were interested in the player, they would presumably have to pay the same fee as United, no deals for clubs in the same country and as they are prepared to meet Barcelona’s asking price of Philippe Coutinho, perhaps they will baulk at Sancho’s asking price too, although he seems to be much better value than the 27-year-old.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be seeking to get the best players he can this summer and will need to find a striker and a right-winger, not matter the cost. However, he may need to say goodbye to some of the players currently at the club. Players such as Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Jesse Lingard have little to offer right now.

It could be that French midfielder Paul Pogba is sold this summer, with plenty of speculation surrounding the player and his preferred (reportedly) exit from the Old Trafford club four years after returning. If the player does want to leave and has suitors that will stump up the cash, it could be the best move for United to generate the cash for Sancho.

