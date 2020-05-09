Manchester United unhappy with David De Gea’s recent performances with rumours suggesting a change – reports

Manchester United are reportedly unhappy with the recent performances of goalkeeper, David De Gea and are actively considering a replacement for the player this summer. Back in September, the Spanish international signed a new contract at the club, keeping him there until the summer of 2023, with the option of another year to be added at any time – that is if the club want to keep the player, seemingly they do not.

It is suggested that De Gea, 29, receives £375,000 per week since he signed his new contract and during that time, he has not been in the best of form. It was only during the 2018/19 season that United conceded 54 goals in the Premier League alone, forcing United to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire, costing the club £125 million or more – something the club needed to do anyway.

After 29 matches in the Premier League this season, United have conceded 30 goals with De Gea playing in all of those matches. He has made a fair few mistakes also with three errors leading to goals. United academy graduate and Sheffield United loanee, Dean Henderson, has played 27 times in the league this season, conceding 22 goals with one error leading to a goal, having 10 clean sheets to De Gea’s eight.

In all competitions this season, despite the coronavirus pandemic suspending world football, De Gea has made a total of 32 appearances, conceding 33 goals and keeping a total of ten clean sheets – he has played in the Premier League, the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Europa League. Teammate, Sergio Romero has made 14 appearances this season, conceded three goals and kept 11 clean sheets.

United have Romero for another season, although there is an option to keep him at the club for another year but they may look to bring in a number of goalkeeping changes at the club, which would be a gamble and a change of stance. I would like De Gea to find his form again and do what he has done for the club in the past – become one of, if not the best, goalkeeper in the world.

His mistakes have been harrowing though, seemingly like he has lost most of his confidence. He might want a change – who knows. The one thing is that when United are unhappy with a goalkeeper, there is a big chance that a change is coming. De Gea may not deserve this, especially after putting in performances which made him the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year four times in the last six seasons before the current one.

Rumours of the club considering a replacement for De Gea come from journalist Duncan Castles, who was largely correct during the Jose Mourinho reign at the club but has been hot and cold since, give this a 50/50 chance of being true. Granted, De Gea’s performances have been poor at times but we all know exactly what he is capable of, just not whether he could get there again.

Dean Henderson would be my choice of replacement – he has done well in his debut season in the Premier League, also excelling in the Championship, helping the Blades win promotion, doing well with Shrewsbury Town, Grimsby Town and Stockport County in loan spells before – meaning the goalkeeper has played in the conference, League Two, League One, the Championship and now the Premier League in five seasons, which is a great rise for the player.

Sergio Romero would be a shout as backup again, if he stays at the club plus Nathan Bishop, who signed for the club from Southend United in January. United have also been linked with Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, who was linked to the club last summer too with United failing in a £35 million bid for the Cameroon international.

