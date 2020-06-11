Manchester United urged to sign Corentin Tolisso from Bayern Munich; agent rubbishes rumours

Manchester United have been urged to make a move for perfect transfer target, Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso. Reports in France has suggested that United hold an interest in the player, who has been injured this season. A suggestion has even been made that United have spoken to Bayern about a switch for the player this summer.

The Bundesliga leaders are happy to sell the player this summer, as long as a £31 million fee is agreed. That might sound good at this moment in time, but his injury record is problematic, with the player last playing a game at the end of February, before the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football. He probably won’t play again this season.

The 25-year-old had been a regular in the side this season, prior to his injury, making a total of 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and five assists. Former United right-back, Rafael da Silva, who played with Tolisso at Lyon, told United to sign the player, saying:

“One of the best midfielder I play with, I think will be perfect for Manchester United. Hope he goes there.”

However, the reports seem to be rather premature with the agent of the player speaking out, especially against the comments made by United’s former right-back. Eric Castagnino has seemingly dashed any transfer to United based upon what he has said, which could end this rumour almost as quickly as it started. Castagnino said:

“I’m not having any talks with Manchester United. Corentin [Tolisso] is currently injured and his return to the pitch is currently a top priority.”

The French international is out for the remainder of the season, unless he can gain some fitness to play in the UEFA Champions League when it resumes, which is expected in August at some point. Maybe he will play a part in the domestic season, depending on when it finishes in Germany. I guess the player and his agent will know more.

The links to another midfielder do seem premature from a United point of view. Currently, United has Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Fred, Nemanja Matic, let alone the likes of Andreas Pereira, James Garner and Dylan Levitt. There would be little space in the squad for another central midfielder, unless a player or two was leaving.

