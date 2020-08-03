Manchester United urged to sign Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish by Ryan Giggs

Former Manchester United academy graduate Ryan Giggs as urged his former teammate, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign both Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish this summer. Reports on Monday gave the impression that United and Dortmund were getting closer to an eventual agreement for Sancho to join the Old Trafford club, with Alexis Sanchez seemingly out of the door with Inter Milan close to securing him on a permanent deal, leaving United as a free agent.

Giggs will be hopeful, as a fan of the club, that Solskjaer can get something happening with the club in order to have them challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to contend for the Premier League title next season. The additions of Sancho and Grealish could help massively with United lacking creativity without Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and the likes of Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford on the pitch. Of course, United will have to strengthen in other areas too.

United could have a brilliant transfer window this summer, despite the coronavirus pandemic which was, at one stage, set to ruin everything. The club has required a stable plan for years and with Solskjaer, they seem to have that, which is a good thing. It is the most positive I have seen things at United since before Sir Alex Ferguson retired at the end of the 2012/13 season, which was also the last time United won the Premier League. Giggs, speaking on YouTube channel Webby and O’Neil, the club legend said:

“[Jadon] Sancho is quick, direct but also an intelligent player. What I like about him is when he gets into them areas with the final ball, he doesn’t panic. “A lot of quick wide players sometimes do but he picks out the right pass. “He’s someone who can counter-attack if we’re going to play that but also if a team are going to sit back, he can beat players and make things happen.”

Imagine a team that can start the likes of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Sancho and Anthony Martial then having the squad strength to bring on the likes of Grealish, Scott McTominay, Odion Ighalo and others to keep the club in charge of matches but also keeping the players fresh during what will be a long and hard season with the club not just expected to challenge for the Premier League title, but also returning to the UEFA Champions League, which is a tough competition to play in, although better playing on a Tuesday or a Wednesday as opposed to a Thursday, meaning Sunday or Monday matches in the league.

During the 2019/20 season at Dortmund, Sancho played a total of 44 times for the club, scoring 20 goals and 20 assists, offering a goal or assist every 0.90 matches, which is a great stat for a player of his age, 20. If he could carry that sort of form into the Premier League, he will be an important player immediately. Grealish played a total of 41 times for Villa this season, who avoided relegation, scoring 10 goals and eight assists, meaning he was involved in a goalscoring opportunity every 0.44 matches, which is not as good as Sancho but is still a good output. Giggs continued by talking about Grealish, saying:

“I think the thing with Grealish is he’s obviously used to the Premier League and doesn’t need to adapt to it so that’s good. “For me from the outside, it looks like he’s got the mentality to come to this place and not bother him. “They (Sancho and Grealish) are two signings that may be available and if we’re able to get them, I would go and get them.”

You can watch the interview with Giggs below;

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...