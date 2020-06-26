Manchester United view Jeremie Boga as back-up for Jadon Sancho this summer – reports

Manchester United apparently view Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga as another option should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fail to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer. The England winger has been heavily linked to the Old Trafford club ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

It is suggested that Dortmund would want £117 million to part company with Sancho this summer, which is once expensive deal, even without the financial restrictions the club will be facing because of the coronavirus pandemic that swept the country in mid-March, suspending the Premier League at the same time, along with the rest of world football.

It is suggested by ESPN that United still view Sancho as the priority but are seeking other players, so they do not end up not signing a winger this summer, which is something that has needed to happen for some time now. Solskjaer ended up not signing a striker last summer, despite Romelu Lukaku leaving the club, which was a regret.

Solskjaer will have many other players on his transfer list this summer, ensuring that the club do make the required signings, even if they are not the ones that the manager wanted to sign. Not everything happens the way people want it to and United are no different. I trust that Solskjaer will address the problems in the squad, he has done so far.

United’s three signings last summer; Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire were the best three recent signings by the club, proving that Solskjaer has a clue of what he is doing. Bruno Fernandes arriving in January was another decent signing, as was the loan signing of Odion Ighalo, who will stay at the club until the end of January 2021.

Julien Laurens of ESPN has suggested that Boga is one of the back-up players should Solskjaer not end top signing Sancho this summer, of which there is a very high possibly of that happening based on the price of the player. The 23-year-old may not be of the same level but that is not reason enough to write him off.

The Serie A in Italy resumed this week and Sassuolo have already played two matches; losing 4-1 to Atalanta and drawing 3-3 with Inter Milan – there are 11 more matches remaining for the club this season. Sassuolo sit in 12th place in the league table, so could possibly break into the UEFA Europa League places if they start winning matches.

This season, Boga has made a total of 27 appearances, playing in the Serie A and the Coppa Italia, scoring eight goals and four assists, which is not the greatest return, however, the player could finish the season on a high with the club. Boga started out at ASPTT Marseille before being sold to Chelsea, playing in their academy from 2009.

At Chelsea, Boga was loaned to Stade Rennais for the 2015/16 season, then to Granada for the 2016/17 season before being loaned to Birmingham City for the 2017/18 season. He made just one first team appearance for Chelsea in his time at the club. He was sold to Sassuolo in the summer of 2018 for a fee reported to be around £3.5 million.

