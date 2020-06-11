Menu

Manchester United wary of £115 million Jadon Sancho transfer; Borussia Dortmund losing patience with player – reports

June 11, 2020

Manchester United are apparently wary of committing to a record-breaking deal for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to reports. The Old Trafford club have been heavily linked to the English winger for some time now with various reports indicating the interest but also distancing from the reports.

The Telegraph has reported that Borussia Dortmund have placed a £115 million fee on their biggest asset at the club ahead of the summer transfer window opening. The reports adds that United seem hesitant to launch a Premier League record bid for the player with the club seeking to see what the current financial climate brings before moving.

A deal will still likely go ahead this summer but it suggests that United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will wait to finalise things until after play has resumed in the Premier League season, which pits United against Tottenham Hotspur in eight day’s time. United might also see what other players are on the market before finalising anything.

Borussia Dortmund have suggested that they are losing patience with the 20-year-old with the player breaching social distancing restrictions in getting his hair cut at home. The Bundesliga club’s sporting director Michael Zorc spoke to German news source SportBild about the breach, not really giving much away, saying:

“Jadon [Sancho] is not only an exceptional footballer who is noticeable on the pitch but now and then also outside of the pitch. Sometimes it’s not easy for us.”

All does not seem good at the club for the England winger, especially after having been told to ‘grow up’ by teammate Emre Can, who could probably learn from his own advice too. It would seen that Dortmund frustration could come from all of the speculation, added to the coronavirus pandemic and the late running of the season.

